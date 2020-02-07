Classic black leather totes are always going to be in style, and we can always count on them to look good with virtually any outfit. Whether we’re going to work or traveling, a standard and simple bag is always a great option.

Sometimes we can get bored with our go-to basics though, and we want to spice things up in a major way. And what better way to ramp up your tote bag game than with a bag that’s been called “wearable art” by shoppers? The answer is this metallic Patricia Nash tote bag, and we truly can’t keep our eyes off of it!

Get the Patricia Nash Zancona Metallic Embossed Leather Tote (originally $229) on sale for just $137 at Macy’s — limited time only!

The design and attention to detail that this Patricia Nash tote displays is seriously next level. We’re obsessed with the rose floral pattern that’s embossed on the entire bag, as well as the stunning silver metallic color of the design. The flowers definitely make an impact without looking overly dramatic, which is perfect. We seriously can’t stop looking at this incredible purse!

This is a medium sized tote, but it definitely packs a major punch in terms of what it can fit. You can comfortably carry around an iPad or tablet, a pair of shoes, an umbrella, a small makeup bag, a water bottle and so much more!

One of the best parts about this spacious tote bag is the lining. It’s made from a soft faux-suede material in a beautiful and bright mustard yellow. The color is important because it makes finding something that we need a whole lot easier. How many times have we panicked that we may have lost our phone because we can’t find it in our purse that’s lined with a black material? You won’t have to deal with that heart-pounding moment again with the help of this bag!

This purse has a zipper pocket and two slip pockets inside so that you can keep smaller items handy. It also has some smaller design accents that we definitely appreciate, such as the gunmetal studs that run across the top of the bag and the scalloped top handles that create a wave effect. This standout of a tote bag is such a winner on all fronts, and we definitely need it in our lives ASAP!

