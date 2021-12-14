Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If you ask Us, winter is undoubtedly the best time to start curating a new skincare routine. The weather is getting colder, which means irritation, dryness and flakiness are ahead — plus, we take the whole “new year, new you” thing very seriously. First of all, it’s an excuse to treat ourselves, but more importantly, it’s a chance to take better care of ourselves with game-changing products.

The main issue, of course, is that skincare can be wildly expensive at most retailers. It’s hard to take proper care of your skin when just one cream can come with a triple-digit price tag. This year, however, you can say goodbye to ridiculous retailer markups and get deluxe products with totally transparent pricing instead. How? By becoming a Beauty Pie member!

Become a Beauty Pie member

Becoming a Beauty Pie member means getting up to five times more for your money when shopping for what could be your next beauty holy grail. Beauty Pie Plus is an annual plan ($59/year) with no monthly spending limits and ends up being under $5 per month! (A monthly membership will cost $15/month and spending limits do apply.) But what kind of products does Beauty Pie have? Why should you be convinced? Take Paulina Porizkova‘s word for it. As one of the world’s most iconic supermodels since the ‘80s, she’s tried almost every beauty product known to woman, and yet she chooses to keep multiple Beauty Pie products in her routine!

Porizkova once walked fans through her “skin treatment tips” in an Instagram video, and we wanted to highlight two of her go-to products — and how a Beauty Pie membership can help you save up to 75% on them.

While she typically prefers to go water-free to keep her dry skin happy, if she’s been wearing makeup, sweating or exercising, Porizkova relies on Beauty Pie’s Japanfusion™ Pure Transforming Cleanser to cleanse her skin without stripping it. “This stuff is really great,” she said. “It’s very emollient, non-sudsy. It doesn’t make your skin feel squeaky clean, which I don’t believe your skin should be.”

How does this cleanser do it? With a Japanese hybrid cleansing technology. It’s an antioxidant-infused, high-tech gel-to-oil-to-milk cleansing balm that claims to remove waterproof makeup, oils and pollution for a “supreme clean” with zero residue. It’s fragrance-free too — a win for sensitive skin!

Later in the video, Porizkova raves about the Super Healthy Skin™ Ultimate Anti-Aging Cream. “This is actually my favorite moisturizer, so far, I think of all time. This is like my number one. This is how much I love it. Check this out. It’s empty,” she said, showing off her jar. She then explains, “This cream says that it lifts, firms and plumps, and you know what? It actually does do that.” Honestly, that’s a rare feat, considering how many other creams seem to do nothing but make our skin greasy. She also notes how this moisturizer makes her skin feel “firmer and bouncier”.

This cream is Swiss-mixed and formulated with an impressive list of powerhouse ingredients. It’s “enriched with wrinkle-rewinders, instant lifters, complexion brighteners, elasticity enhancers, hyaluronic acids, antioxidants, pollution blockers, moisture plumpers, free radical battlers, stem cell re-energizers and powerful plant actives.” Whew! That’s a whole lot of perfection! And wow, those member savings. Signing up…now!

