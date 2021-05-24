This Balm Left 80% of Users Feeling Less Self-Conscious About Their Oily Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Acne can be genetic and the result of numerous factors, but a lot of random blemishes pop up because pores are clogged. It’s especially common for anyone who deals with oily skin to be more prone to breakouts. While many popular acne treatments can help keep your pores clean and your skin looking clear, they can also lead to dryness that everyone wants to avoid.

Luckily, this cleansing balm from Peace Out can help with acne and oily skin, but it won’t strip away your skin’s moisture in the process! It’s also excellent for anyone who has sensitive skin that gets irritated easily. It has the perfect gentle formula!

Get the Cleansing Blemish Balm for just $22, available from Peace Out!

This cleanser goes a step further than other products on the market. Not only does it slough away clogged pores and make your skin feel fresh, it also has acne-fighting properties and other ingredients that may help improve your overall complexion! The salicylic acid helps to exfoliate the skin in an incredibly gentle way, which can make your pores look smaller — while the hyaluronic acid and niacinamide even out your complexion for a smooth appearance! Best of all, your skin will never feel stripped with this balm.

You can use this cleanser in the morning and at night on damp skin, followed by your favorite serums and moisturizers. To get the most out of this cleansing balm, Peace Out recommends working it in circular motions on your face and neck for about one minute before rinsing it off. If you’re worried about this being too intense of a treatment for you, 95% of participants in a study reported that their skin felt great after one week of regular use!

Additionally, the results that people are noticing from this cleansing balm may happen in just one week too! 95% of participants say their skin felt more balanced, and 89% note that their skin texture improved! After two weeks, the results kept getting better. 87% of participants claim their skin felt significantly cleaner, and 80% exclaim that they now feel less self-conscious about their oily skin. Even if you don’t deal with excess oil, you can still incorporate this product into your skincare routine as an exfoliator a few times a week. Shoppers are completely “obsessed” with this cleansing balm and how amazing their skin is feeling — so what are you waiting for?

