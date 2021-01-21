These Under-$5 Microneedling Patches May Reduce Wrinkles in Just 2 Weeks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are a few sure things in life, and unfortunately for many of Us, wrinkles are one of those pesky problems we can’t seem to escape. If you’re in the same boat and looking for a treatment that can help (without costing thousands of dollars or requiring multiple trips to the dermatologist), today is your lucky day!

We just discovered a buzzy skin product that’s intended to target fine lines and wrinkles, and so far, it’s seriously promising. Each piece in the set will cost you less than $5, so even the most budget-conscious skincare fans are in for a treat.

Peace Out Wrinkles

These recently released patches from Peace Out are changing the game. Chances are, you’ve heard of microneedling treatments before and their power to help noticeable wrinkles on the skin fade away. Of course, these are usually conducted by a pricey professional or an intimidating at-home device — but these patches make scoring similar results easier than ever. If you’re curious to try microneedling but want a little less commitment, these patches are the ideal option.

Each patch is packed with tiny microneedles that actually dissolve into your skin after they’re applied. These needles provide your skin with firming agents to significantly reduce wrinkles. The patches are safe to use across all areas on the face — even in the sensitive crow’s feet area!

All you have to do is place the patch in the region where lines are located. Make sure that you’ve cleaned your skin and patted it dry before you put the patch on, and once applied, gently press it into the skin for about 10 seconds and keep it secure for at least six hours. They’re even safe to wear overnight if you want to maximize your results!

You can keep applying the patches up to two times weekly, and the brand recommends that they’re used for at least two full weeks to see the potential results. Maintenance is key when it comes to reducing wrinkles, no matter what type of treatment you opt for. These patches are definitely one of the more innovative anti-aging products that we’ve seen lately, so give them a try for yourself. You shouldn’t have to wait long before you start to notice a difference — 90% of participants in a consumer study claim their wrinkles improved after just two hours. Wow!

