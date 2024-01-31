Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Brighten and Tighten Tired, Dehydrated Eyes With This Peach & Lily Favorite

By
Peach & Lily Pure Peach Retinoic Eye Cream
Peach & Lily

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you often struggle with dark, tired eyes that make you look like you haven’t slept a wink, it can be hard to cover that problem up with makeup alone. It’s often the best idea to go in and try to treat the issue at the source. What’s contributing to that appearance, and is there anything you can do with diet and exercise?

Related: The Best Brightening Eye Creams to Combat Dark Circles

If none of that helps, then a transformative eye cream is often one of the best avenues you can explore. But there are countless eye creams you can buy, so where do you start, and what should you look for? We’ve found one in particular that you could absolutely start with and begin to see some real results from.

This eye cream is less than $50, and it’s made to target all of these specific problems, including fine lines and dehydration. And it’s from one of the skincare lines famous for its products that promise “glass skin”, so you’re probably already familiar with the brand.

Brighten and Tighten Tired, Dehydrated Eyes With This Peach & Lily Favorite
Peach & Lily
See it!

Get the Pure Peach Retinoic Eye Cream for just $43 at Peach & Lily! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Peach & Lily Pure Peach Retinoic Eye Cream is an effective but gentle eye cream with a cocktail of ingredients that are clinically proven to help your eyes look smoother, firmer, more hydrated, and otherwise healthier using the brand’s Retinoic Complex, which includes 0.5% bakuchiol, rosehip seed oil, superfoods, and more to make a real difference in your eye area.

Related: 17 Best Eye Creams for Puffiness in 2023

This mixture of ingredients, with bakuchiol acting as a retinol alternative, can handle any of your eye issues and more. And a little goes a long way, so all you have to do is pay $43 for a bottle that’ll keep you going for some time, given that you don’t need very much at a time.

Brighten and Tighten Tired, Dehydrated Eyes With This Peach & Lily Favorite
Peach & Lily
See it!

If you’re ready to take the time to transform the way your eye area looks, be sure to grab a bottle for yourself and see how quickly this cocktail of ingredients can help bring things more into focus. You’ll be seeing results soon enough, and all for less than the price of a facial!

Get the Pure Peach Retinoic Eye Cream for just $43 at Peach & Lily! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? See more Peach & Lily products here and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Related: 13 Best Eye Creams for Wrinkles

amazon-turbotax

Deal of the Day

Tax Season Is Here — And Amazon Has a Special Deal on TurboTax View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!