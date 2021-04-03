Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Doesn’t it feel so good being one of the first to hop on a new trend? To buy from a brand that’s just about to make serious waves, snagging everything you want just before the sellouts begin or the prices possibly start to rise? That feeling of satisfaction is unbeatable for any fashionista, especially when it comes to cute activewear!

Prices on popular activewear definitely tend to soar up, up, and away — out of our budget and into the sky. It’s hard to feel like you’ve won when the only way to grab a high-quality pair of yoga shorts, for example, is to spend nearly $100. And that’s just on one pair. But one pair isn’t enough! That’s why, if you want to actually feel (and look) like a successful shopper, you need to grab these Persit shorts as soon as possible!

Get the Persit High Waist Print Workout Yoga Shorts exclusively at Amazon!

These yoga shorts are known to deliver that “love-at-first-feel” effect. It’s one of the many reasons they’ve been selling like hot cakes and collecting so many perfect ratings. Everyone who buys them immediately tells all of their friends about them, and now we’re telling you! These super affordable shorts are going to capture your heart!

Let’s get to the details. These shorts are made with a buttery soft, premium fabric that’s both squat-proof and breathable. Basically, you’re getting complete coverage without extra fabric that will make you feel overheated. This fabric is moisture-wicking and features four-way stretch technology. That means it’s made to move with you — and not ride up!

Two of the biggest reasons shoppers love these shorts? One is the wide, high-rise waistband, offering comfortable tummy control that contours and streamlines without suffocating. The other is less noticeable: the hidden pockets! Yes, you have not one, but two hidden pockets in the waistband of these shorts, making it easy to store your keys, phone, credit card or maybe travel-sized sunscreen while you’re out!

These shorts currently come in five patterns. You have two shades of camo to choose from, one blue and one green, as well as a sleek snake print in a deep navy. Lastly, you have two pairs with leopard print. The black and white version has a bigger print, while the black and green version opts for a smaller print. Our favorite? You can’t make Us choose!

