Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrushes Are 40% Off at Amazon — Today Only

If you haven’t heard the amazing news just yet, Amazon is helping Us get our holiday shopping done ahead of schedule thanks to a series of deals leading up to Black Friday. This is seriously unexpected but very much appreciated, and we’re going to keep you in the loop in terms of all the best sales happening in real time!

Today’s deal is incredibly special because it’s something that we could all use — a new toothbrush. But we’re not talking another ordinary toothbrush. We’re set to receive high-brow oral care courtesy of Philips Sonicare! These electric toothbrushes accomplish more than we could ever do manually, and they’re currently up for grabs for 40% off right now. To help you out, we’ve narrowed it down to our top picks — but you can find out which one is our absolute favorite by reading below!

Get the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for 40% off on Amazon — today only!

The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 is one of the more affordable brushes from their line, but it’s just as effective as the more expensive versions. It comes with a charger that you can rest your electric toothbrush on, as well as two brush heads that you can use to replace the original item every three months.

We also love that this set comes with a travel case so you can always keep this brush with you on the go! If you fully charge it before heading out for a long weekend, the battery life should last you enough for a couple of days — so you can leave the charger at home.

It might seem silly to some to spend serious coins on a toothbrush, but we assure you that the price tag is totally worth it. And with the deal happening right now, you’ll be able to score this amazing brush from Philips Sonicare for an absolute steal. Don’t knock electric brushes until you try them — there couldn’t be a more perfect time to give this one a shot!

