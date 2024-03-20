Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Who doesn’t love a twist on a classic? Whether it’s a new food concoction or a reimagined ’70s outfit, there’s something exhilarating about combining seemingly opposite things and making something original… within reason. Certain things like steak and caramel or stripes and tie-dye should probably never be combined!

If you think “denim” and “pink” fall into the “never to be combined” category, I don’t blame you. A few days ago, I was absolutely certain these things are mutually exclusive — unless you’re Barbie, of course. But wait… Barbie pink is still totally in right now, as are denim jackets. Ladies and gentlemen, meet the pink denim jacket!

This denim jacket is made of cotton, polyester and spandex blend that makes it just stretchy enough to be comfortable without losing its denim structure. The blend is soft on the skin, lightweight and the ideal thickness for transitional weather and chilly summer evenings alike! It’s not too stiff, loose, thick, thin, long or short — the jacket is quite literally the perfect balance.

Just like a traditional denim jacket, this one has a folded collar, button-down closure and chest pockets; it doesn’t stop there though — you’ll notice vintage detailing, side pockets, a distressed look and rolled sleeves. The slightly oversized fit allows you to layer underneath it, making it ultra-versatile for spring and fall. That’s right — this isn’t a fairweather jacket… it can be your go-to for all 12 months!

The hem hits right around where a belt falls, so you can wear tops and tees tucked in or left hanging out. The beautiful thing about a pink denim jacket is that you can wear it with jeans and avoid the denim-on-denim debate (which gets fairly intense, regardless of where you stand!). Once Amazon Prime delivers your jacket (potentially tomorrow), try wearing this piece with a light-wash pair of jeans, a white blouse, dangle earrings and a pair of white sneakers; the outfit’s cool, it’s casual and it’s perfect for spring! You’re going to want to wear this jacket everywhere from the grocery store to the office.

You can also dress it up if that’s your thing… or maybe you have an Easter brunch with grandparents or a nephew’s graduation that you are required to dress up for. Either way, this jacket can layer over a tight or flowy dress without looking bulky; instead, it’ll make you the most fashionable person in the room!

Thousands of reviewers give this jacket five stars, so I have zero hesitation clicking “add to cart” and entering my Barbie era. You shouldn’t either!

Get the Luvamia Button Down Denim Jean Jacket for $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

