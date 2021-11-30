Finally! Shoppers Say This Wireless Bra Actually Provides Back Support

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wireless bras are a controversial topic in the world of undergarments. In fact, many shoppers with larger bust sizes tend to steer clear in favor of more traditional wired styles. We get it! After all, we’ve been led to believe that wireless bras aren’t supportive, but our mission here is to change your mind. We’ve done our research, and may have come across one of the best wireless bras around. It will reportedly make you feel comfortable and oh-so-supported!

Yes, it’s true that many wireless bras can be hit or miss, depending on your needs — but this version from Playtex is seemingly an all-around winner! We pored over the many reviews and discovered that women with a wide range of body types were all impressed with how this Playtex piece elevated their underwear game.

Playtex Women’s 18 Hour Seamless Smoothing Full Coverage Bra

Get the Playtex Women’s 18 Hour Seamless Smoothing Full Coverage Bra for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

Let’s take it from the top, shall we? All of the different design details come together to create a seriously comfortable bra that you can apparently wear for hours upon hours. Nobody actually wants to wear a bra for a long period of time, but when it’s necessary, an option like this is ideal.

The bra features wider straps that don’t dig into the shoulders, along with thick side straps that may help relieve your back if you experience pain in that area. The wider panels also help to smooth you out, so there aren’t any awkward bumps popping up if you’re rocking a fitted top or dress.

Right now, you can score this bra in three staple shades — nude, white and black. Of course, these are the three bra colors that every shopper needs to own, so we’re not complaining about the selection. Reviewers claim that they love how this bra fits them, and note that they were truly surprised a wireless style provided such remarkable support! Basically, if you need an easy-to-wear everyday bra, this may be exactly what you’ve been waiting for!

