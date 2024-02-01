Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re dreaming of sunny spring days, then, well, join the club. After a dreary post-holiday haze which feels endless, we completely relate. While the official start of spring isn’t for a few more weeks (but who’s counting?), we can get ahead by prepping our wardrobes. What better way to usher in the new season than with trendy ensembles? They will shine a bit brighter with sunny skies and warm weather as a backdrop.

We’ve already stocked up on enough comfy sweater dresses to get Us through the chilly months. Now, it’s time to embrace flirty florals and dreamy pastels. You’ll do a double-take when you check out the Scoop Striped Mini Sweater Dress at Walmart — how could something so cute cost less than a casual lunch for two?

Get the Scoop Striped Mini Sweater Dress for just $30 at Walmart!

At first glance, you’ll swoon over the powdery purple shade — then, you’ll be wowed by the sophisticated ribbed knit stripes and pleats, which give way to a flared hem. If purple isn’t your cup of tea, don’t fret. You can snag this dress in black, blueberry and grape blue. Delicious!

Beware! This dress is such a hit with shoppers that it’s completely sold out in the black and white stripe and solid racid red shades. In terms of sizing, this frock is available in women’s sizes XS to XXL, so act fast if you want to secure the bag.

Since this wonderful one-piece is the star of the show, you don’t have to do much heavy lifting when it comes to styling. If you’re rocking it to a formal meeting, team it with a dainty necklace, gold studs and strappy heels. For a more casual vibe, style it with a denim jacket and canvas sneakers. The contrasting aesthetics will be an undeniable hit! If you don’t want to wait until the spring, that’s A-okay too. Pair this dress with thick stockings and closed-toe heels to keep you warm for winter wear. Just don’t forget your jacket!

Delivering dynamic looks is a must year-round, but it’s particularly important after months of snow and sleet. No one will believe you scored this pleated pastel number from Walmart — and they never have to know!

