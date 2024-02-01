Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’ve made no secrets about how much I love a sweater with boots combo. But sometimes, hoodies just don’t do the trick for me. I’m not stick thin. I have curves, and unfortunately even oversized hoodies don’t often give me the results I want. I want to live my Ariana Grande in her Pete Davidson era dreams, but it just doesn’t happen the way I want all the time.

That is, until I stumbled upon this amazing sweater dress that changed my mind completely. What can I say? This $18 dress at Walmart has been sweatering. It’s long, comfy, comes in plenty of colors and I can’t believe it took me this long to find something that works so perfectly with my shape and height that I’m now absolutely living in the multiple hues of the same dress I bought at a new Walmart I stopped in at one day.

But I don’t gatekeep. Walmart and find one of the most gorgeous strawberry dresses of your life, and it’s just $30!

The Time and Tru Garment Wash Sweatshirt Dress is like stepping into a comfy T-shirt that just happens to be a long, cozy sweatshirt. It’s made from a super-soft garment-washed French terry cloth fabric, and it doesn’t cling to my body but it definitely helps show off my curves. The fit is great, and it comes in a variety of different sizes.

But what I really appreciate about the dress is the bright pink tie dye design that covers the entire thing. That’s what caught my eye in the first place, and it looks so chic that I just pair it with my favorite low-cut Ugg boots and head out to do all my errands while wearing it. And I don’t mean just once. I do it just about every time I go out. I do change up the color eventually though.

I really can’t believe that this perfect sweater dress for me (and I presume many of you) is less than $20 and it’s such a versatile piece to rewear over and over again. I’ll probably put it on when it gets warmer too, just for those chilly summer nights. If you haven’t already gotten one, now’s the time to do it!

