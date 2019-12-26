Editor Picks: We’re Buying This Polaroid Camera With Our Amazon Gift Card





The biggest gift-giving days of the year have officially come and gone — and hopefully, everyone was somewhat pleased with what came their way. There’s nothing quite like a personalized present — one that clearly required extra thought and was purchased with just Us in mind. But let’s face it: That’s not always the case.

We all have a lot on our plates come December, and between a social calendar that’s seriously stressful to manage and crunch time at work, sometimes a nice gift card is the only option when it comes to holiday shopping. This year, it seems that Amazon gift cards were more popular than ever — and honestly, we’re stoked about that. It’s no secret that Amazon has every item under the sun, so if you’re feeling stumped on what to snag with your credit, turn your attention to this trendy Polaroid camera.

Get the Polaroid Snap Instant Digital Camera with ZINK Zero Ink Printing Technology for $90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 26, 2019, but are subject to change.

As we approach a new decade, we’re taking stock of what matters the most — and much-needed time with friends and family is at the top of the list. The memories we make with our loved ones are so precious, but also hard to schedule. Commemorating those moments is major — which is why the Polaroid Snap Instant Digital Camera is comfortably chilling in our Amazon carts just waiting for us to click “order.”

Sure, a smartphone is a quick fix for securing snaps of an epic night, but actually having the hard copies is retro realness that we’re totally on board with. It’s incredibly easy to use — simply insert a microSD card to make sure everything is saved, then point and snap your subject with the 10 megapixel sensor. Of course, this is a Polaroid product — so the camera prints the photos for you! The Zero Ink printer allows you to print 2×3-inch prints automatically without worrying about refilling pesky ink cartridges.

The prints are ready in under a minute — and they even have a sticky backing so you can tack them up on your fridge or photo wall. Naturally, there’s also a selfie camera option and everything is available for immediate upload to Instagram directly from the Snap. After all, it’s almost 2020 — this is an essential!

Nearly 2,000 customers have shared their thoughts on the Polaroid Snap, proclaiming it one of the most accessible and well-priced instant cameras on the market since it requires no batteries and offers a variety of free filters (including a vintage vibe that we’re completely obsessed with). The wide range of colors is also a hit with shoppers. We’re partial to the popping pink shade, but there are five other choices ranging from a classic black to a sleek navy blue. No matter which one you go for, this is the perfect pre-New Year’s Eve treat to scoop up with your Amazon gift card!

