Prep for Your Next Vacation With These Posh Picks From UsNow

Disclosure: UsNow is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

June 21 is a few days away — the official first day of summer. Your next weekend in the Hamptons or a glam getaway to Nantucket is calling your name, and these items are perfect for that and more! Amping up your style with these five luxurious pieces put together by Us is a necessity. Read on for more!

This Midi Dress

This flowy and elegant maxi dress will heighten your style for this summer. The puff-shoulder sleeve and high-leg slit adds some spice as well!

Get the Resa – Kaia Midi for just $160 at UsNow!

This Kaley Dress

From the Julie Brown NYC collection, the floral pattern on this dress is a perfect vibe for any summer vacation.

Get the Julie Brown – Kaley Dress for just $199.50 at UsNow!

These Hoop Earrings

Hello, gorgeous! These sultry sparklers will elevate any earlobe.

Get the Luna Skye – Drip Hoop Earrings for just $875 at UsNow!

This GG Maul Bag

Are you sick of switching between bags for different occasions? Especially on vacation, it can be a packing challenge. With The Sophisticate, there’s no need… there’s a removable insertable pouch with magnetic snaps.

Get the GG Maull – The Sophisticate for just $875 at UsNow!

The Lauren Hat

Paris Hilton definitely approves of this hat, because it was the party favor at her bridal shower! This hat is the ideal summertime or vacation accessory with a pop of color to bring something extra to your outfit.

Get the Lisi Lerch – Lauren Hat for just $228 at UsNow!

