You’ll Want to Live in This Adorable Tie-Dye PJ Set All Day Long

What we wear to sleep is just as important as what we wear in everyday life! It’s important to be as comfortable as possible in order to get our proper beauty rest. When you have a PJ set that feels tight or binding, you’ll end up tossing, turning and waking up tired in the morning — which is obviously not a good look!

Shoppers on Amazon say that this pajama set is seriously the most comfortable that they have ever owned. They especially love the tie-dye shades, which will look super cute for your at-home Instagram photo sessions. Honestly, we’re just as obsessed!

PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Tie Dye Printed Pajamas Set (Green)

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Tie Dye Printed Pajamas Set for prices starting at $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

This set from PRETTYGARDEN is getting so much attention on Amazon, especially now that the tie-dye trend has pretty much taken over fashion. It’s actually the perfect dreamy print for our loungewear needs, so we’re not complaining! This top and bottom immediately put Us in a calm headspace, which is the ideal vibe before starting our nighttime (or morning) routines.

Amazon reviewers say that these pajamas are incredibly soft. They note that the “material that leaves you feeling cozy,” and that this set just so happens to be their “new favorite nighttime lounge clothes.” The drawstring shorts can be worn high-waisted or mid-rise, and you can easily tuck the long-sleeve top into them for a streamlined look. The shorts also have pockets, which shoppers absolutely love. Meanwhile, the top’s sleeves are loose and comfortable — and they’re cuffed around the wrists for a crewneck-style look.

There are numerous tie-dye shades to choose from, including multicolored options with different hue combinations, or single shades. If you’re not fully on board with the tie-dye craze, there are more mellow versions available to suit your needs.

This blend of polyester and cotton has the ideal feel for hot summer nights! It’s lightweight and and feels “cooling,” even for one reviewer who lives in the scorching Las Vegas climate. It’s no wonder that these PJs currently have so many five-star reviews — they are simply that good!

