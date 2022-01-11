Find Out Why This Staple Sweater Is Not Your Average Knit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

All images in this story provided by PRETTYGARDEN.

We all have our own personal style. Some of Us like rocking far bolder pieces, while others prefer to embrace the staple side of the closet. If you’re a fan of simple style but get tired of wearing basics, there are plenty of low-key garments with added details which help to make them more special.

In fact, we found the perfect example of a leveled-up basic thanks to this sweater from PRETTYGARDEN! It essentially appears to be a typical oversized top, but the details on the sleeves give the knit a beautiful feminine touch that makes it stand out.

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Oversized Lace Up Sweater for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

From the stitching at the top of the shoulders down to the cuffs at the wrists, you’ll find criss-cross lacing with string that complements the color of the sweater. The ribbons tie at the bottom, and you can adjust how tight or loose you want to make the sleeves. You can even try making the ties loose enough to create a little peekaboo moment!

This sweater is made to fit oversized, but you can size down if you prefer a more fitted aesthetic. You can also go up a size for an even more exaggerated silhouette, or if you want to wear the sweater as more of a tunic top! The knit material is not particularly heavy according to shoppers, which makes it ideal for layering with jackets for the winter.

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Oversized Lace Up Sweater for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

At the moment, this sweater is up for grabs in three different brown shades, black, apricot and a pale navy blue. Team the sweater with jeans or leggings during the day or with a cute leather mini if you’re going out with friends for the night! Reviewers say that this sweater immediately impressed them once they got their order in the mail, and they love how it “drapes beautifully” when they put it on. Flattering fit, cute versatile style and affordable price — what more could we ask for in a sweater? This one’s got it all!

See it: Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Oversized Lace Up Sweater for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from PRETTYGARDEN and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!