This Comfy Jersey Dress Has the Chicest Touch of Leopard Print

Leopard print is all the rage right now, but it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. Certain shoppers may feel it’s too reminiscent of the legendary wardrobe on The Nanny, but we happen to adore it. If you’re a fan of the trend but feel a full leopard look is too much, there are still ways to get in on the action. With so many garments out there, there’s bound to be one you’re captivated by!

But if you haven’t found the right animal print moment, this piece just may be what you fall for. It’s a simple jersey dress that’s ideal for the start of the fall season, and the touch of leopard on the sleeves is an instant upgrade!

Why exactly do we love this PRETTYGARDEN dress so much? The subtlety of the leopard print. The tiny touch on the sleeves by the elbow make the dress pop, and it’s contrasted with a basic striped pattern above it, which helps tone it down.

As for the shade you select, that totally depends on your personal taste. It’s currently available in black, white or khaki, and all three options completely complement the two other prints on the sleeves. In addition to the sleek design, this dress is seriously as comfortable as it gets. It’s made from a soft material that’s said to feel like your favorite comfy tee, so you’ll be relaxed when you wear it!

Of course, you can wear this dress for a variety of occasions. Versatile pieces are the easiest to style, and there are no limits here. Plus, it’s a dream dress to rock during these transitional temperatures. It’s lightweight and breathable during the day, and is begging to be draped with your favorite outerwear at night. A leather jacket would edge the outfit up, but your go-to fuzzy borg jacket would look adorable on top. Obsessed!

