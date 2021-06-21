Our 21 Absolute Favorite Prime Day Bathing Suit Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Prime Day, baby! The deals are back, the sales are stacked and it’s time to pick up some new swimsuits to pack for your next vacation. There are some incredible prices on bestselling one-pieces, bikinis, cover-ups and more right now, and we don’t want you to miss out.

That’s why we’ve picked out our 21 top faves. Whether you’re looking for some fun ruffles, a low-back beauty or an ultra-flattering fit, CUPSHE’s got you. Shop below!

1. Our Favorite Tummy-Control Swimsuit: This halter-neck one-piece has ruching in front and a band around the waistline for a wonderful fit!

2. Our Favorite Ruffle Swimsuit: This two-tone bikini has the most adorable ruffled top and flattering high-rise bottoms!

3. Our Favorite One-Shoulder Swimsuit: This color-block one-piece has an adorable bowknot at the shoulder of its single strap!

4. Our Favorite Wrap-Style Swimsuit: Wrap styles always do a fantastic job cinching the waistline, and this tie-side swimsuit is no different!

5. Our Favorite All-White Swimsuit: This ribbed one-piece is going to be amazingly comfortable — and if you love it, know that it comes in other colors too!

6. Our Favorite Classic Bikini: You can never go wrong with a classic triangle bikini, especially when it has a tiny lace-up surprise in back!

7. Our Favorite Floral One-Piece: With a pretty floral pattern, a teardrop keyhole detail and a scalloped trim, this high-neck swimsuit is an undeniable stunner!

8. Our Favorite Tie-Front Bikini: This retro-inspired bikini lets you adjust the solid red top, and we love the mismatched effect of the patterned bottoms in blue!

9. Our Favorite Nautical-Vibes Swimsuit: The blue and white stripes on this ruffle neckline one-piece belong on a fancy boat with a cute sailor’s cap, if you ask Us!

10. Our Favorite Cap-Sleeve Swimsuit: We love how the ruffle straps of this lace-up swimsuit create a cap-sleeve look. Bonus points: It could help protect your shoulders from sunburn!

11. Our Favorite Strappy Swimsuit: This criss cross bikini has a comfy fit with a scoop neckline, but the strappy cutout at the center of the bust is the star!

12. Our Favorite Lace Swimsuit: The exaggerated lace trim on the neckline of this vintage-inspired one-piece is everything and more!

13. Our Favorite Cutout Swimsuit: We’re so into swimsuits with cutouts at the upper stomach. Just look how flattering this halter swimsuit is. And that twist at the chest!

14. Our Favorite Smocked Swimsuit: Who wouldn’t fall in love with the smocked ruffle top of this two-piece bathing suit?

15. Our Favorite Ultra-High-Rise Swimsuit: It’s technically a one-piece, but the “bottoms” of this cross-back swimsuit rise all the way up to bottom of the bust for a high-waisted, figure-loving look!

16. Our Favorite Tropical Print Swimsuit: The leaf print on this green and white bikini just makes Us wish that summer would never end!

17. Our Favorite Low-Back Swimsuit: A scoop back and a lovely shade of “Peacock” blue? This ruffle swimsuit is such a score!

18. Our Favorite Bikini for Smaller Chests: This lace-up bikini has a wide under-bust band and removable pads for the cups to help you get the shape you want!

19. Our Favorite Bikini for Larger Chests: This twist-front bikini provides more support with its wider straps and crossed fabric. You can adjust the fit in back too if you need more (or less) room!

20. Our Favorite One-Color Swimsuit: One gorgeous shade, a ruched stomach, adjustable straps — what more could you ask for in a simple yet phenomenal swimsuit?

21. Our Favorite Reversible Swimsuit: With sporty stripes, a secure fit and a cute braided back, this striped bikini being reversible is just the icing on the cake!

Looking for more? See and shop all of the swimsuit deals here! Don’t forget to also check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

