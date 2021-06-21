Do Denim Shorts the Kyle Richards Way — 30% Off for Prime Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s get ready to rumble! Prime Day is here and it’s time to make some epic shopping moves. We definitely have some splurge items to hit that have been on our wish list forever, but first things first — we can’t forget about the basics. Or the not-so-basics, really. Elevated versions of everything, please!

It’s the perfect time of year to grab that comfy-cute pair of denim shorts you’ve been wishing you owned. But which pair is actually worthy of that Prime Day buy? We’ve got you. We found a number one bestselling pair — with extra savings for Prime members right now. The best part? They look so much like the pair Kyle Richards recently wore!

Get the Silver Jeans Co. Mid Rise Boyfriend Shorts for an additional 30% off for Prime Day at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

Richards posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story, posing in a plunging black swimsuit, oversized sunglasses, Valentino slides and a pair of distressed blue denim shorts. We instantly adored the shorts. They were that rare, perfect length — not too short, not too long. Just right. Hence why we hopped on Amazon, hoping to find a look-alike pair on sale. Success!

These Silver Jeans Co. shorts are made of a cotton-blend, mid-stretch denim with eco-friendly materials. They feature REPREVE recycled polyester made from recycled content, including plastic bottles, so you can feel even better about your purchase. They also feature distressed detailing and a raw cuffed hem so you can match up with Richards!

These mid-rise shorts have a zip fly and button closure, belt loops and a boyfriend cut you’ll love if you typically find denim to be too tight or stiff. These have a “laid-back fit” and were designed to be “your most comfortable, relaxed pair” of jean shorts ever. The brand even says you can play around with sizing, going up if you like an even looser fit or sizing down for the opposite effect.

Love the look and sound of these denim shorts so much that you want more pairs for summer? Don’t go anywhere, because there are multiple variations on the same Amazon page with different colors and details. This is the time to shop, so don’t wait until the prices rise back up!

