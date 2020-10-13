Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Please note: Prices and deals are accurate at time of publication, but are subject to change.

Prime Day is back and bigger than ever this year! For the next two days, Amazon Prime members can score huge savings on some of the most popular items across the site’s top categories. Fashion, beauty, skincare and anything else that you can think of are all covered — and we’re shouting out the best deals that you should be paying attention to.

While there are general markdowns across the board, there are a slew of flash sales as well. You have to act fast with these, because they’re only live for a limited amount of hours — or until the product is completely sold out! This microdermabrasion tool from Microderm is on sale for just six hours, and we have a feeling that savvy shoppers will be snapping them up fast.

Get the Microderm GLO MINI Diamond Microdermabrasion and Suction Tool (originally $90) on sale with free shipping for just $60, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2020, but are subject to change. Sale ends at 5:45 p.m. ET.



This safe and effective tool comes with four different heads that you can use to deep clean your pores, help even out your skin tone and give you a more youthful complexion in the process. It’s cordless and rechargeable so that you can use it anywhere — plus, it’s waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about getting it wet by accident!

Above all, this tool is incredibly easy to use. There’s just one button that you press to turn it on and off — and then you’re ready to get your glow on! Depending on how intense you want your treatment to be, there are various power settings that are accessible through the same button.

Get the Microderm GLO MINI Diamond Microdermabrasion and Suction Tool (originally $90) on sale with free shipping for just $60, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2020, but are subject to change. Sale ends at 5:45 p.m. ET.

This product is a major bestseller, and shoppers are naturally obsessed with their results. Simply put, they’re impressed with all the “gunk” that it removes from the face — this tool can get rid of whiteheads, dead skin cells and even those stubborn blackheads. After using this Microderm tool, thousands of proud owners are pleased with their complexions. You see? At-home facial dreams do come true!

See it: Get the Microderm GLO MINI Diamond Microdermabrasion and Suction Tool (originally $90) on sale with free shipping for just $60, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2020, but are subject to change. Sale ends at 5:45 p.m. ET.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Microderm and shop everything available during the Prime Day Sale on Amazon!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!