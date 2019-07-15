



If you haven’t scheduled your next vacation yet, there’s no better time than now. Amazon Prime Day is here and it’s not kidding around. All of these stunning deals are absolutely for real, and we just spotted what might be the most real of them all!

The Samsonite Transyt Expandable Softside Luggage Set with Spinner Wheels has Us dreaming of faraway lands, sandy beaches, awe-inspiring hikes and memories to last a lifetime. This two-piece set originally retailed for over $400, but for Prime Day, it’s 72% off, saving us over $300! This sale is bonkers and we love everything about it!

See it: Get the Samsonite Transyt Expandable Softside Luggage Set with Spinner Wheels (originally $430) for just $120 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2019, but are subject to change.

This set includes one 28-inch suitcase and one 20-inch suitcase, which fits within most restrictions for carry-on luggage. Check one, keep the other with you on the plane and know that all belongings will be safe and secure. These suitcases are lightweight, but very durable, so we won’t need to worry about turbulence casualties!

Both pieces in this luggage set feature four multidirectional spinner wheels at each bottom corner. These wheels have so many benefits. For example, because we don’t need to tilt the suitcase over in order to roll it, we may be able to save ourselves from arm strain and back pain. Another great benefit is that when there’s a sudden gate change at the airport, or when we’re scrambling to make our connecting flight, these wheels may help any quick turns to stay smooth and steady!

Samsonite claims that these 360-degree wheels “redefine the physics of luggage maneuverability” in a way we never even considered was possible. Anything that makes traveling easier and instills for confidence in us is something we always want by our side, or at least underneath the plane!

These suitcases have padded top and side carry handles for comfort, as well as a retracting handle for rolling that locks in place when it’s up and stays hidden away when it’s not. They feature black fabric and silver hardware, and on the inside, we’ll find cross straps to lock our belongings securely in place. Need to fit even more inside? Just unzip the expansion panels to create even more space!

For smaller items we want to keep separate, there are also two zip pockets in front. One is smaller, for essentials like keys, earphones and lip balm. The larger one can be used for items like books, snacks or some sheet masks to keep us glowing even in the air!

Samsonite has been creating top-notch luggage for over a century and takes pride in its reliability. There’s even an included 10-year warranty on this set!

This Prime Day sale will be over before we know it, so let’s grab this set for this mind-boggling price while we still can! Bon voyage!

