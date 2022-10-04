Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

According to Vogue, the top fall footwear trend is loafers — and in Anna Wintour we trust! These chunky shoes nail the schoolgirl and menswear trends, right next to blazers, button-downs and all plaid everything. Lately, we’ve been seeing all of our favorite celebs and influencers rocking this look. It’s a street style staple, especially in New York City — the fashion capital of the country!

There are so many ways to style these shoes, starting with choice of hosiery. Many fashionistas team their loafers with low white socks for vintage vibes. You can also opt for black tights again (an excellent choice with a mini skirt on an early fall day) or skip socks altogether! Loafers also look awesome with ankle-length pants, either tailored trousers for the office or boyfriend jeans for everyday errands.

We’ve rounded up five of our favorite loafers from Zappos below. Each of these options is sturdy and sophisticated. If you tend to exclusively wear boots in the fall, switch it up with these trendy shoes instead!

These Sam Edelman Loafers

Elevate your shoe collection with these lugged platform loafers! Such a sleek look with patent leather and gold hardware. One reviewer reported, “These loafers were the perfect update to my classic, contemporary wardrobe. They fit perfectly!”

Get the Sam Edelman Tully for just $150 at Zappos!

These Marc Joseph New York Patent Leather Loafers

Paint the town red in these patent leather loafers! The pop of red color add some fun flair to your fall footwear. One shopper even declared, “These are the most comfortable shoe I have ever worn!”

Get the Marc Joseph New York East Village Loafers for just $155 at Zappos!

These Madewell Lugsole Loafers

Nice and neutral! These beige leather loafers will go with any outfit. And the lugsole look is totally on trend!

Get the Madewell Graham Lug Loafer-Leather for just $158 at Zappos!

These Franco Sarto Loafers

Professional and polished, these classic loafers are perfect for the office or out on the town. According to one customer, “They are THE most comfortable loafers I’ve ever owned! They are perfect for both casual and professional attire and occasions.”

Get the Franco Sarto Eda for just $99 (originally $120) at Zappos!

These Walking Cradles Loafers

Shoppers say that these slip-on shoes are comfortable and supportive. Available in tan and white, these loafers will put a pep in your step — plus, they’re on sale!

Get the Walking Cradles Wren-2 for just $140 (originally $165) at Zappos!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!