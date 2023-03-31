17 Day-to-Night Tops You Can Take From a Meeting to Happy Hour

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Working women are always on the go! Some of Us are commuting straight to work, while others are making a pit stop at school drop-off or the gym. After a busy day at the office, we might meet up with friends for a well-deserved happy hour drink or date night dinner. The last thing we want to worry about is bringing a change of clothes for our evening activities! Instead, why not just choose a top that we can take from day to night? Work smarter, not harder.

With this logic in mind, we picked out 17 professional tops that you can rock from the boardroom to the bar. These shirts are suitable for work or play. Get you a top that does both!

1. Florals for spring? Groundbreaking! This floral V-neck long-sleeve blouse is perfect for the new season — just $30!

2. This relaxed drapey tunic top looks luxe! It’s giving high fashion at a low cost — originally $46, now just $28!

3. Boho-chic! Tie this floral drawstring long-sleeve top for work and then leave it and open afterwards — originally $30, now just $28!

4. This flutter-sleeve blouse makes our heart flutter! It would look so cute with white denim in the summer — just $30!

5. This 3/4-sleeve high-cut V-neck tunic top is a closet staple! It’s a solid choice for an all-day agenda — just $31!

6. Taste the rainbow! This satin long-sleeve button-down shirt comes in a variety of colors — just $29!

7. Spice up your satin top with this long-sleeve blouse with subtle puff sleeves and an embossed animal print — just $27!

8. Warm weather, we’re ready for you! This mock-neck short-sleeve satin blouse is radiant in rich jewel tones — just $26!

9. Swiss dot stunner! Tuck this relaxed-fit short-sleeve top into pants or a skirt for a polished look — just $25!

10. If you want to show off your shape without getting a call from HR, shop this short-sleeve form-fitting top with semi-sheer pom-pom puff sleeves — just $28!

11. This short-sleeve men’s-inspired collared satin shirt is comfy-chic — originally $39, now just $26!

12. Striped button-down shirts are totally on trend! Take this top from the office to OOO on vacation as a cover-up — just $28!

13. This 3/4-sleeve loose chiffon blouse looks like an expensive boutique find! Available in a wide range of patterned prints, this top would look great tucked into high-waisted pants — just $29!

14. Dreamy design! We love this long-sleeve floral top with a smocked bodice and peplum hem — originally $36, now just $30!

15. Simple yet sweet! This pleated cap-sleeve top is a workwear wardrobe basic — originally $43, now just $24!

16. Three cheers for this pom-pom short-sleeve blouse with a V-neckline and ruffled puff sleeves — just $32!

17. We’ll tie up this roundup with a short-sleeve floral top featuring tie closure and a V-neckline — originally $25, now just $17!

