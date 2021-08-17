This Award-Winning Skincare Line May Be Changing the Beauty Game

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What started as a mission to create the right skincare for herself transformed into the world’s largest skincare database and a new cult skincare brand.

For years, Proven co-founder Ming Zhao hunted for the right skincare routine, but nothing worked. In fact, there wasn’t evidence behind the claims the products made at all. Every skincare product that Zhao tried promised miracles, touted fancy ingredients and charged prices that were unaffordable — and yet none produced results. That’s why when Zhao met her computational physics co-founder, Dr. Amy Yuan, they worked to analyze over 8 million consumer testimonials, more than 100,000 beauty products and over 20,000 ingredients to figure out what actually works, for whom and why. Zhao wanted evidence, once and for all.

With this dynamic and brilliant duo at the helm, they were able to develop clean skincare that reportedly works. Thanks to Dr. Amy Yuan’s expertise in science and Ming Zhao’s commitment to creating the world’s most personalized skincare, Proven was born. Their industry-changing AI-powered database, the Skin Genome Project, not only analyzes every skincare product on earth but connects it to information on ingredients, price and customer feedback. It won MIT’s AI Technology of the year award in 2018.

Proven’s personalized skincare systems target an individual’s particular skin problems. The system is tailored to the individual’s environment and lifestyle, and evolves with the users. As your skin and life change and evolve, be it through moving, getting pregnant, entering menopause or traveling, Proven adapts its formulations to suit your skincare needs for life.

This award-winning skincare line could be the last skincare routine you’ll ever need.

Welcome To The Future Of Skincare — Where Beauty Meets Data, and Artificial Intelligence Knows What’s Best For Everyone’s Skin

As the winner of numerous major technology awards, The Skin Genome Project is reported to have transformed the entire skincare industry by creating a futuristic way of collecting and examining data on how skincare products work for individuals.

The Skin Genome Project evaluated over twenty million testimonials from real people, the effectiveness of over 100,000 products and 20,000 ingredients — along with over 4,000 scientific papers on skin.

This database has eliminated the guessing and trial-and-error game for skincare product purchases, routines and results. Millions of people now have access to effective, personalized skincare routines, thanks in part to co-founders Ming Zhao and Dr. Amy Yuan.

Welcome to the future of skincare — where beauty meets data, and artificial intelligence knows what’s best for everyone’s skin.

There Is No Going Wrong With Clinically-Tested Custom Skincare — It’s Proven

The only skincare routine that works with everyone and for everyone may start with a personalized Skin Genome Quiz. This quiz contains a series of questions that simulates how a leading dermatologist would evaluate a patient’s skin as if that patient were sitting right in front of them. The quiz is therefore completely adaptive — changing in nature and length depending on how a respondent answers the previous questions.

Some questions inquire about skin sensitivity and dryness, while others ask how many times a year the participant travels. At the end of the Skin Genome Quiz, the users’ answers are analyzed by and compared with insights from the Skin Genome Project.

Within three minutes, personalized skincare products — with dozens of active ingredients tailored specifically to an individual’s skincare needs — are ready to be shipped directly!

There is no going wrong with clinically tested custom skincare — it’s Proven. Find your perfect match today!

The New Skincare Routine To End All Routines

The skincare routine from Proven is broken into three multifunctional products — one for cleansing and toning, one for moisturizing & UV protection and the last for overnight skin renewal.

The skincare formulations are formulated based on more than 47 factors about an individual — including the quiz taker’s environment, skin concerns, heritage and lifestyle. Then, depending on their particular skin needs, each individual will receive a personalized skincare system made with the most effective ingredients for their skin.

A full ingredient list with only clean & non-toxic ingredients is provided for every Proven product, along with routine instructions and a description of each product’s benefits. Every skincare product by Proven is non-toxic, clean and made in the USA.

This is the future of skincare, with research and data that takes what we already know about our skin and gives us precisely what it needs.

Proven could be the new skincare routine to end all skincare routines.

This Is How Skincare Should Be — Personalized Products Made With Help From Comprehensive Skincare Research And A Worldwide Skincare Community

Clinically tested to help with anti-aging, acne, hyperpigmentation and sensitive skin, Proven is stopping other companies in their tracks. With worldwide data and research backing their products, Proven claims to be the only skincare company with exponentially growing knowledge on the ingredients and products that everyone needs!

There is no limit to the information Proven collects on skincare products. As customers provide feedback, Proven’s database grows stronger and more accurate. And, as each individual’s skin adapts, so does Proven.

While one customer is using a Proven cleanser made from Mandelic Acid and Evening Primrose Oil for mild skin dehydration, another is applying their custom formula made from Willow Bark and Green Tea Extract for de-stressing skin cells. This is how skincare should be — personalized products made with help from comprehensive skincare research and a worldwide skincare community!

Join the community today and find the perfect skincare for you!

No One Should Feel Alone In The Fight For Healthy Skin, And Now No One Has To Be — The Answer Is Clear, And The Future Is Proven

Everyone is unique and has specific skincare needs, which is why Proven is the only company that fully understands the importance of the products everyone applies to their skin. Instead of creating one-size-fits-all products, Proven takes into account each person’s skincare needs when formulating their custom products.

For years, companies may have been doing skincare all wrong — backwards, actually. They’ve told everyone to choose this new product or try this special ingredient without factoring in the significance of each person’s individual skincare needs.

With skincare data that is consistently and quickly collected, Proven hears every voice and delivers on products tailored to everyone’s unique skincare needs.

No one should feel alone in the fight for healthy skin, and now no one has to be — the answer is clear, and the future of skincare may be Proven.

It’s Not Every Day That A Company Can Formulate A Clinically Proven Skincare Routine That’s Data-Backed By Artificial Intelligence After A Three-Minute Survey — In Fact, It’s Never Been Done Before

With every ingredient backed by scientific research and personalized for your needs using data from yesterday, today and tomorrow, Proven claims to be the only company that understands skin from all angles.

Proven creates personalized, evidence-based skincare that is simplified down to the most effective ingredients. It’s not every day that a company can formulate a clinically proven skincare routine that’s data-backed by artificial intelligence after a three-minute survey — in fact, it may have never been done before.

By using the knowledge of eight million customer reviews and over 4,000 scientific papers and essays, Proven works for everyone and works hard. There is reportedly no other skincare brand that can analyze what everyone needs and compare it to millions of other people’s similar concerns to create an entirely unique product for every individual!

This skincare community can see and feel the difference of a personalized skincare routine when it’s with Proven. The data is clear, the commitment is lifelong and the solutions are always personal.

As you age and your lifestyle changes, your skincare needs evolve too. Proven creates products that adapt with you. All users have to do is take the short skincare quiz again, and the products update to reflect their changing skin profile.

Proven always grows with their community. Whether it’s time for a new cleanser or a more hydrating daily moisturizer, Proven is said to be capable of adapting to anything.

If you move to a drier climate, new products are there to provide extra hydration! If you start a new and stressful job, Proven has what it takes to control and heal a breakout.

No more fighting for clear skin. 2021 is the year to choose which battles are worth the fight — and skincare routines aren’t one of them. So take PROVEN’s free, 3-minute quiz to get your custom formula started today.

This Is A Sign To Stop Looking For Another Skincare Routine

Say “goodbye” to trying to find the right product and “hello” to a skincare routine that knows everything about modern skincare — because they are modern skincare.

Isn’t it refreshing to find a company that is so committed to finding solutions that they’ve created a worldwide database to help individuals find their perfect skincare routine?

Proven is harnessing technology and artificial intelligence to create life-changing solutions for individuals that might have struggled for years trying to find ways to feel confident in their own skin.

Proven is the skincare company that is finally here for everyone. All the data is with Proven, so there’s nothing left to prove.

