



Our purses are more than just a style statement. They hold everything important to Us. From our keys to personal identifications, we trust our bags to keep our valuables secure and away from prying hands. But the reality is that at some point in our lifetime, we will either lose that purse or fall victim to pickpocketing. Whether it’s while we’re globetrotting, on our morning commute or just around our hometown while we’re feeling a bit absent-minded, we should protect our possessions as best as we can.

More real talk: Anti-theft bags are not cute. Rarely do we see a bag with built-in security that screams style, class and sophistication. However, there is one style of bag that can prevent prying hands from reaching inside and it’s probably something you’ve already heard of. This chic hobo bag, which is on major sale right now, is made to be anti-theft but in the most stylish of ways.

See It: Grab The Sak Sequoia Leather Hobo (originally $169) now starting at just $67 at Macy’s!

The Sak Sequoia Leather Hobo has a gentle draped silhouette, which is key to making this an anti-theft bag. When zipped up on the top zip closure, it’s virtually impossible for a stray hand to sneak inside. But just because the design is drapey doesn’t mean it’s droopy. This bag is just slightly relaxed for that easy, breezy vibe but still very sturdy to hold our essentials. It’s also much chicer than any anti-theft bag. Even Vogue recently declared that hobo bags are back, so we know it’s on trend!

We typically use inner zip pockets for safety but with this bag, those utility pockets are there for organization. There are plenty of pockets inside including one outer zipper pocket for storing items we need to get fast.

This shoulder bag sits gently and comfortably on our shoulders with an 11-inch drop handle for added comfort. It’s about a foot wide and nearly 11 inches tall, so we can definitely keep small laptops and tablets inside this purse. Like most accessories from The Sak, it also features a delicate keychain on the straps. This one is removable which gives us the choice to keep it on or maybe use as a keychain for our keys if we want.

It’s made from premium leather so this bag just looks chic from the start. It’s also available in 11 different colors, all of which are on sale right now! The biggest markdowns are two silver hardware options, Violet/Silver and Lapis/Silver options, which are gorgeous jewel tones. Also in the silver hardware family are: an off-white Stone/Silver, a greyish Slate/Silver, a muted yellow called Sunlight/Silver, Indigo/Silver, Scarlet/Silver and Lavender/Silver. The Cayenne hue is a red-orange with pewter hardware. There are also two gold hardware options, Black/Gold and Cocoa/Gold.

The sky’s the limit where we can wear this handbag! It’s perfectly suitable for work and ideal since it can hold so much inside. It’s also ready to go out after work, too, and can easily dress up a casual look for the weekend.

Our recommendation, though, is to use this purse while traveling. Not only can it store just about everything we’d want to tote along on a trip, but this hobo bag will also give us the peace of mind that our belongings are safe and sound inside.

