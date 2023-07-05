Cancel OK
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Beauty Buys

Summer Beauty Must-Haves to Buy From QVC — ASAP

By
qvc-summer-beauty
Benefit Cosmetics Benetint / St. Tropez Luxe Self-Tan Tonic Drops.QVC

In collaboration with QVC. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Switching up your beauty routine for summer? Brighter colors, self tanners, hair volumizers, SPF essentials — we’re looking for all of the above!

Luckily, QVC has plenty of options for the aforementioned products and so much more. With brands like Tarte, Living Proof and Benefit on the site, we’re making QVC our one-stop shop for summer beauty shopping. See our top picks below!

Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Lip & Cheek Stain

qvc-summer-beauty-benefit-benetint
QVC

Going viral! This two-in-one product is having a major moment right now!

$21.00
See it!

Peter Thomas Roth Max Clear Invisible Priming Sunscreen Duo

qvc-summer-beauty-peter-thomas-roth-sunscreen
QVC

This primer-sunscreen hybrid has a translucent, soft-focus finish. Perfect for wearing under makeup!

$76.00
See it!

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray

qvc-summer-beauty-living-proof-volume-spray
QVC

Beautiful, beachy hair — even when you’re nowhere near the ocean!

$35.00
See it!

Tarte Shape Tape Glow Bronzer With Brush

qvc-summer-beauty-tarte-bronzer
QVC

A luminous, goddess-level glow — without the glitter!

Was $42On Sale: $29You Save 31%
See it!

St. Tropez Luxe Self-Tan Tonic Glow Drops

qvc-summer-beauty-st-tropez-self-tan
QVC

Non-comedogenic — and suitable for use on the face or body!

$35.00
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more beauty products at QVC here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

amazon-hally-fluffy-g-hair-gloss-brunettes

Brunette Babes! Give Your Hair Rich Dimension With This Treatment — 40% Off

Read article
wayfair-fourth-of-july-clearance

Take Up to 70% Off in the Wayfair 4th of July Clearance Event

Read article
amazon-prime-day-best-clothing-deals

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Clothing Deals

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!