Switching up your beauty routine for summer? Brighter colors, self tanners, hair volumizers, SPF essentials — we’re looking for all of the above!
Luckily, QVC has plenty of options for the aforementioned products and so much more. With brands like Tarte, Living Proof and Benefit on the site, we’re making QVC our one-stop shop for summer beauty shopping. See our top picks below!
Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Lip & Cheek Stain
Going viral! This two-in-one product is having a major moment right now!
Peter Thomas Roth Max Clear Invisible Priming Sunscreen Duo
This primer-sunscreen hybrid has a translucent, soft-focus finish. Perfect for wearing under makeup!
Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray
Beautiful, beachy hair — even when you’re nowhere near the ocean!
Tarte Shape Tape Glow Bronzer With Brush
A luminous, goddess-level glow — without the glitter!
St. Tropez Luxe Self-Tan Tonic Glow Drops
Non-comedogenic — and suitable for use on the face or body!
