Your Favorite Summer Dress Trend Just Got Updated for Fall and Winter

Where have ruched dresses been all of our lives? Once they exploded onto the fashion scene and became a social media staple, we couldn’t help but wonder why we hadn’t discovered them sooner! A bodycon silhouette has truly never looked as flattering as it does when it’s decked out with added ruching details.

Although these garments are typically associated with the summer season, they can still be worn into the fall and winter thanks to frocks like this one from R.Vivimos! In this case, the dress requires a few tweaks to suit colder climates — and we have all the styling tips you need below.

Get the R.Vivimos Women’s Long Sleeve Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress for $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

The sleeves truly make all the difference here. When we were rocking a ruched bodycon dress in the sweltering summer heat, we were gravitating toward tank styles or short-sleeve versions. The length update makes this dress ideal for the fall and winter!

This dress’ ruching is created on the sides thanks to drawstrings that tie at the hem. You can adjust the dress to make sure the length suits your frame. This also means that it’s a great option for a wide range of body types — the most important thing is that you feel flawless in your ensemble, after all!

We would suggest pairing this dress with classic over-the-knee boots and a leather jacket while it’s still warm enough outside — and once it gets colder, all you have to do is add some tights! You can also make it slightly more casual with sneakers and an oversized denim jacket for a chill weekend day — or jazz it up even more with stiletto heels and a dramatic faux-fur coat! This sleek staple is staying with Us throughout the year, and we’re thrilled that we found a long-sleeve version to make it possible!

