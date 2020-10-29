So Many Designer Coats by Ralph Lauren and More Are Up to 50% Off Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love when a sale starts, and it just so happens to be exactly what we’re in the market for. That’s precisely what’s happening at Macy’s right now. At the moment, you can take an extra 30% off so many winter coats and jackets — even ones from major designers!

We rounded up five of our bestselling favorites below — which you can score for up to half-off! Just type in the code: FRIEND at checkout to get the full discount on these incredible outerwear options. Get ready to save in style!

This Belted Puffer Jacket

This puffer coat is simply stunning. It has a gorgeous faux-fur hood, an elegant length and a clip belt that will provide some shape. There’s even fingerless hand cuffs at the sleeves to keep your hands extra warm in the frigid temperatures!

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Belted Faux-Fur Trim Hooded Puffer Coat (originally $220) on sale for just $108 with code: FRIEND at checkout at Macy’s!

This Classic Quilted Coat

This quilted jacket is ideal for rainy days. It has a classic New England vibe to it that suits the fall season so well, and the added trimming along the edges and zippers completely elevates it!

Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Faux Suede–Trim Quilted Coat (originally $245) on sale for just $120 with code: FRIEND at checkout at Macy’s!

This Chic Wrap Coat

This is a coat that’s made for any chic city girl! The design is unparalleled. The collar is oversized, and the coat is rendered in a wrap-style that’s cinched with a matching belt. It’s made from plush wool — the dreamiest material for the fall and winter.

Get the Cole Haan Belted Wrap Coat (originally $420) on sale for just $206 with code: FRIEND at checkout at Macy’s!

This Button Collar Coat

This is the epitome of a timeless piece. It’s a single-breasted coat that’s made from a wool and cashmere blend material. While it feels super luxe, the price tag won’t make your eyes bulge — we love a sale!

Get the Calvin Klein Single-Breasted Coat (originally $400) on sale for just $196 with code: FRIEND at checkout at Macy’s!

This Long Puffer Jacket

This extra warm jacket has the length that we need to get through the winter season. The hood is also lined with adorable faux fur that completes the cozy look of this jacket!

Get the Laundry by Shelli Segal Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat (originally $300) on sale for just $147 with code: FRIEND at checkout at Macy’s!

