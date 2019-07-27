



One-piece swimsuits have made a huge comeback and we’re living for every moment of their resurgence. We can be hesitant to hop on some trends because comfort and functionality often fall by the wayside for the sake of making a statement. One-pieces, however, hit that elusive sweet spot where everything can exist at once. Of course, not every swimsuit is going to be a winner, but we’ve just found one that deserves every last gold medal!

The Lauren Ralph Lauren Tummy-Control Underwire Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit might be the most flattering bathing suit in the world. It shapes, it conceals and it’s totally cute! Plus, just in time for beach weather, this fan-favorite swimsuit is 30% off!

See it: Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Tummy-Control Underwire Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $120) for only $90.

This one-piece has over 160 reviews so far and the consensus is, as one shopper said, “Ralph Lauren never disappoints.” Another shopper said they “love everything about this suit,” as more noted its “beautiful and elegant” design. Some were left “speechless” over the excellent quality, while others who “haven’t felt good in a swimsuit in years” are suddenly feeling and looking “great!”

This swimsuit is seriously trendy, but even more importantly, it’ll stay put, whether we’re diving through waves, slaying a cannonball contest or, of course, just lounging around with a straw hat and piña colada. We love our bikinis too, but we’ve all slipped out of our top at one point or another, so we love not having to worry about wardrobe malfunctions!

This suit has a surplice V-neckline with a layer of ruffles as an accent. These are no clown suit ruffles. They’re sophisticated and sweet — and flattering on our chest! Speaking of, this swimsuit actually has underwire at the chest for support! Having this support is essential for many of us, both for comfort and for helping us to achieve our best look. The chest also has removable cups if we want even more of a smoothed-out shape!

See it: Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Tummy-Control Underwire Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $120) for only $90.

The front of this Ralph Lauren swimsuit has light ruching across the stomach area. This is one of our favorite features. Ruching is the best for helping us to look our best even when we’re feeling bloated or down in the dumps.

This one-piece has over-the-shoulder straps that lead to a scoop back, which reaches below the shoulder blades, but not too low that we’ll feel overexposed. At the very bottom we’ll also find a little “RLL” embellishment sewn onto the suit!

If we’re still worried about showing too much, know that this swimsuit is lined and has full-bottom coverage! We’ll be set to go and have fun without constantly checking ourselves and adjusting!

This swimsuit is currently available in seven amazing colors. We have the ever-flattering Black, Indigo, Sea Blue, Jade, Plum, Red and Coral Reef. Jade and Red are selling out the fastest, so snatch them up quickly! We only have a few days left in the Macy’s Friends and Family Sale, but still a whole summer ahead of us, so let’s make sure we’re ready to rock it!

See it: Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Tummy-Control Underwire Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $120) for only $90.

Not your style? Check out more from Ralph Lauren here and more swimwear available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!