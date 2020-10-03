Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been so excited about sweater weather finally rolling around, but we could realistically call it other names too. Boots weather, fleece weather, scarf weather… they just don’t have the same ring to them though. Does that mean we’re any less excited about wearing those pieces though? Of course not!

We wouldn’t say “trench coat weather” beautifully rolls off the tongue, but that doesn’t stop it from seriously exciting us. You might need some outerwear to go on top of all of those sweaters anyway. Why not a trench? They’re timeless, they’re flattering and, in this case, they’re Ralph Lauren (and on sale)!

Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Belted Water Resistant Trench Coat (originally $129) for just $90 with code VIP at Macy’s with free shipping! Sale ends October 6, 2020.

It’s not every day that a coat like this, which was specifically created for Macy’s, dips down below $100. This beauty is 30% off during the VIP Sale, and there’s no way we’re missing out. As one reviewer said, it’s “a classic style that will endure,” and we’re so in love with its feminine silhouette!

This coat has double-breasted buttons, a wing collar and a belt at the natural waist that you can either tie into a knot or slide through the rectangular buckle and let hang loose. Below that belt, the “skirt” portion flares out just a bit to create that gorgeous shape. There’s also a wonderful contrast of styles here, as you can see the military-inspired epaulets on the shoulders!

More details? More details. This trench coat also has pockets at the hips, a slit in back and long sleeves with button details at the cuffs. On the inside it’s lined, and on the outside, the shell is water-resistant. One reviewer said that any spills just “wipe right off”! It’s machine-washable too, which never hurts.

This trench is currently available in six colors, all of which were simply made for the season. You’re in luck too, because at the time we’re writing this, most sizes are still in stock! For now. The available colors are Olive, Dark Navy, Black, Chili (a brick red), Moss (a greenish brown) and Sand (a light khaki). Pair any of all of them with your favorite booties and skinny jeans, or keep it comfy with fuzzy slippers and leggings. Whatever you do, just don’t miss out on your chance to grab your favorite color before it either sells out or this fantastic sale price fades away!

