Since its inception, rap music has played a significant and powerful role in popular culture. From the legendary words of Tupac Shakur in the 1990s to current artists such as Cardi B, Lil Uzi Vert and Drake there is no doubt that rap music has made an enormous impact on communities worldwide.

Just as entertainment culture constantly grows and changes, so does the rap landscape. And, more so than any other musical genre, the rap world is extremely fast-paced. With new rappers constantly emerging onto the scene and dozens of hits dropping every month, there’s always something innovative and exciting happening in this world.

As a result, staying up-to-date on all the latest news can be challenging for fans of the genre. Faced with this exact issue, social media mogul Daniel Snow found himself inspired to forge his own solution: RapTV.

As an avid, lifelong rap fan, Snow had always felt that it was hard to keep track of new releases, up-and-coming artists and other relevant updates about the genre. Without a singular consistent news source, he often struggled to find this vital information and keep it all straight.

Snow recognized the lack of a centralized website or platform for rap-related news. In response, he set out to create a platform that would fill the void.

RapTV began as nothing more than an idea: an all-in-one source for all things rap. Since the community first launched in 2017, it has grown into something greater than anyone could have imagined.

Indeed, RapTV has taken the music industry and its fans by storm. Snow and his team are building an empire, and they’re not going to stop any time soon.

RapTV: The Rapidly Growing Rap Community That’s All Over Social Media

If you’re not familiar with RapTV, you may have a few questions about the brand. So, first things first, let’s get a few things straight about who they are and what they do.

RapTV was created with a simple goal in mind. There was a gap in the world of rap-related news, and RapTV wanted to provide a fix.

In 2017, RapTV got its start on Instagram. Under the handle @rap, the brand began its mission of building a community of hip-hop fans, rappers and content creators. Since then, the community has expanded to all the most popular social media sites, including TikTok, Twitter and Snapchat.

Across these platforms, RapTV serves as a reliable source for all the latest rap news and content. On their Twitter, for example, you can find streaming updates, memes and conversations among RapTV followers. Similarly, on their Instagram, you’ll see news, polls, videos and so much more.

Of course, no matter which RapTV platform you’re on, you’ll find a lively comment section.

In addition to their social accounts, RapTV has an entire website of their own filled with rap-related content. On RapTV.com, fans can find news articles, interviews, artist profiles, editorials and stories about rap history.

Today, RapTV has over 20 million followers across all of their social platforms. They have grown into more than just a news source — they’re a community. People from all over the world flock to RapTV to discover new artists, seek out rap-related content and build connections with fellow rap fans.

If you’re a fan of rap, hip hop or the music industry in general, now is the time to join the RapTV community.

How The RapTV Team Brought The Community From Almost Nothing To Millions Of Followers

As we mentioned above, RapTV is currently enjoying vast success, with over 20 million followers in total. The community is vast, and it’s still rapidly growing.

However, although RapTV achieved viral status by 2021, the journey to that milestone was not always an easy one.

For the first couple of years of its existence, RapTV remained a small but persistent community with nothing but an Instagram account. And then, around twelve months ago, everything started to change. RapTV joined TikTok.

In about one year, Snow’s TikTok team, headed by Logan Stout, brought RapTV’s TikTok from almost nothing to millions of followers.

Under RapTV’s signature handle @rap, Stout grew the community’s TikTok following to one million followers in just one month. He used a trial-and-error process to learn about the algorithm and develop a deeper understanding of TikTok and its users.

Indeed, this experimentation-style process is what initiated the account’s rapid growth. The brand’s first TikTok to go viral was a video of the rapper Juice WRLD. After the video blew up, Stout continued to post several other videos of the same artist. He noticed that these posts, in particular, were receiving a lot more views than others.

Ultimately, this led Stout to realize that he needed to cater to the audience’s taste more so than his own. Developing a deeper understanding of the RapTV audience enabled him to grow the brand to previously unimaginable new heights.

Check out RapTV (@rap) on every major social media platform to join this growing community.

The Online Conversation On RapTV Platforms That Never Stops

At this point, the RapTV team has accomplished far more than they ever expected to do. What started as a simple idea turned into a huge project. When Snow set out to fill the gap he noticed in the rap world, he never imagined it would be such a massive undertaking.

RapTV has taken on a life of its own, and the community surrounding it is constantly expanding.

With over 20 million followers across its platforms, getting featured on RapTV is huge for up-and-coming artists. With its expansive reach, content shown on RapTV is certain to receive a ton of views and audience engagement. Likewise, the ongoing conversation on RapTV platforms never seems to stop.

Indeed, RapTV influences tons of viewers, fans, and rappers with every post. Notably, their audience is constantly growing — the community is expanding at a rate of over 75,000 new followers every day. There’s no doubt that rap is one of the most influential musical genres today. Thus, as RapTV continues to grow and develop, its relevance and impact will only become more significant.

However, the work of the RapTV team is just getting started. Just as rap is always changing, so is RapTV. The brand continues to develop across all social platforms, constantly looking for ways to innovate. Not limiting themselves just to social, the RapTV team has their sights on much, much more.

Snow has plenty of goals in mind for RapTV in 2021. Firstly, he aims to begin discovering emerging hip-hop and rap artists. As RapTV grows increasingly influential in the industry, this is a natural next step.

Along similar lines, he hopes to begin creating original content and building original programming for new artist platforms.

Finally, one of Snow’s central goals is to continue to collaborate with major labels. As RapTV’s online presence continues to flourish, they’re hoping to move in this exciting new direction too. In 2021, the brand is aiming to move onto the stage and into the studio with signed artists.

In this sense, RapTV is on its way to becoming more than a rap community — it’s turning into a space for original content.

When it first began in 2017, RapTV existed only as an Instagram page. Now, it’s bigger than its founders ever expected. The brand has achieved their original goal of providing a source for credible, up-to-date news about rap, but they have done so much more too. Now, RapTV is a lively community and a platform for fans and creators alike.

With all of these ambitious goals in mind for 2021, RapTV is on its way to becoming an unstoppable force in the rap industry.

