Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Nothing is more irritating than a bra strap which won’t stay on your shoulder or straps that take away the pizazz from your look — think about it! Although bras are crucial to streamline your appearance, the headache of straps can make them unappealing. Bra strap clips are a versatile, nifty tool which help disguise your bra effortlessly in dresses, blouses and more. We found a set of bra strap clips that are functional and can make your look much more seamless — and they’re only $9 at Amazon!

Related: Score! You Need This Sticky Bra for Your Backless and Low-Cut Looks This sticky bra from Niidor will ensure that any backless or low-cut ensemble looks perfectly seamless, and it's reusable — details

These RAZOR Bra Strap Clips will become your new favorite fashion secret! They offer a 100% elastic fabrication for maximum stretch and comfort. Essentially, these clips allow your standard bra to become a racerback alternative — and who wouldn’t want that?

Get the RAZOR Bra Strap Clips for $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 11, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use these clips, simply slip and clip it onto your bra straps — before putting the bra on — and push the clip up toward your neck to make your straps disappear! Available in a three-pack, these clips also come in nine color options to suit your style best.

With regards to these stretchy and sturdy bra strap clips, one Amazon reviewer said, “My bra straps spent more time off my shoulders than on them. I have bras that fit perfectly, but the straps are too wide-set or something. I’m so glad I bought these little bra strap clip holders because they’ve solved the problem. I’ve used them for three days now, and my straps have not fallen off of my shoulders even once in that time. Amazing! I put a clip holder on my bra and then put the bra on like a tee shirt — over my head, put my arms in, then fasten it as usual in the back — pretty easy. I have fully extended them to fit across the back of my 38DD bras. The strap clip holders do the job, and they are pretty cheap, so give them a try.”

Another satisfied Amazon reviewer added, “Before I purchased these, I would constantly pull at my bra straps. They would fall down my shoulders. It was so frustrating. Since I’ve started using these straps, I have not had to pull at my straps one time. They’re wonderful, and I’ll be ordering more colors soon!! Shipping was really fast, too.”

One more Amazon reviewer gushed, “These things are so handy if you have sloped shoulders or miss-matched boobs. I was constantly, and I mean constantly, messing with my bra straps. I’ve tried every kind of strap you can imagine to alleviate this issue. Every sports bra irritates me after about 10 minutes, so those didn’t work. These are the bomb. I love them. I can’t say enough about them, in terms of usefulness, to me.”

If you need a set of clips to keep the girls supported but convert your bra straps into a more aesthetically-pleasing situation, this handy hack may be your new secret weapon!

See it: Get the RAZOR Bra Strap Clips for $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 11, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Be sure to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us