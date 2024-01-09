Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It can be a pain to find the right bra for you. You’ve got to worry about your cup size, calculate the right band size, and most importantly, ensure every part of it contours to your body to give you the support you’re looking for. But sometimes, our bodies get in the way. We’re all different, and one size doesn’t fit all. That’s why bras can often draw attention to some of our problem areas that we don’t want others to see.

Case in point: our backs and our sides. People have love handles, sure. But that doesn’t mean we want to put them on full display or wear them hanging out of a bra that doesn’t fit us very well, do we? That’s why, if your body has bigger hips or extra padding around your sides or back area, you need a bra that can work with you so you can look and feel like a million bucks.

Here’s the tea: You don’t have to make a trip to Victoria’s Secret to search for a great bra. You can find one that does all of that right at Amazon!

The Warner’s No Side Effects Wireless Bra is a simple option that doubles as a smoothing bra for trouble areas as well as a casual T-shirt bra. It has elastic-free smoothing panels on the back and on the sides to help you camouflage the things you don’t to show off under your clothes, leaving you feeling cool and confident. It even gives a bit of lift and provides front-adjustable straps for a better fit.

It comes in easy to understand sizes, and its wire-free construction means there are no areas to dig in where you don’t need them too, giving you a much more comfortable overall fit. Plus, you can choose from nine different colors! That means you can find one that fits just about any outfit you want to wear it under.

It’s also super affordable, at just $34. The best part? You can get it shipped to you straight from Amazon without the hassle of going to the mall or a designer store to get a bra that fits you and smooths you out. Who wouldn’t want to skip the frustrating shopping trip?

This bra has buyers obsessed, too. One insisted that their “bra-drobe woes” were no more, calling this bra “magical lingerie that embraces curves.”

Another proclaimed this bra was “perfect!” and added: “I love that this is a wireless bra. It does very well in smoothing problem areas on your back. Very comfortable. Plan on buying a few more in other colors. Very happy with this purchase.”

