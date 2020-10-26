Nail Work-From-Home Style With This Elevated Sweatshirt

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Working from home has certainly had limiting effects on how we can interact and engage with our coworkers on a daily basis. Many of Us have had to adjust to the remote office lifestyle, but it doesn’t come without its perks. Think about it: We can get away with wearing so many more outfits when we’re not commuting!

We actually feel a bit sorry for our blazers, skirts and oxford shirts, as they’re all chilling in the closet. While we still try to look put together at all times, we’re taking advantage of the situation. That means rocking more loungewear and casual clothing, like this sweatshirt from RBX.

Get the RBX Active Women's Ultra Soft Quilted Cowl Neck Pullover Sweatshirt for prices starting at $24, available at Amazon!



If you’re all about feeling relaxed while working, this sweatshirt was practically made for you. It’s loose, comfortable and cozy. It has a fashionable cowl neckline that adds a fun twist to the look. This is far from a basic hoodie or crewneck. Plus, the neckline has a drawstring that you can adjust and make tighter if you’re so inclined.

Sure, this may not be the sweatshirt to wear when you have an important Zoom presentation with the CEO — but it’s stylish enough for any other occasion. Shoppers love how cozy it is and say the design is unique. We like to think it’s an elevated take on a classic piece!

This sweatshirt has a medium weight to it that’s ideal for the fall and winter months. If you’re heading out for a brisk walk, layer a jacket and scarf over it. It has a somewhat sporty vibe, so you can even wear it while working out. This is exactly the type of top that you should plan on living in — at least until it’s time to head back to the office and break out the blazers once again!

