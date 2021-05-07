Introducing Reach Nutrition, the Buzziest New Wellness Brand

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As many of Us prepare for the summer and a potential return to normalcy, we’re taking stock of our lives. From cleaning out our closets, to elevating our skincare routines, to focusing on our fitness goals, self-improvement is top of mind. After a long, complicated year, it only feels right to be putting ourselves first! Of course, wellness plays a huge part in our overall mental health, which is why we’re always on the hunt for new brands that align with our values. The latest to make a splash? REACH Nutrition.

Find out more about REACH Nutrition and shop their products here!

REACH Nutrition, a wellness brand set out to transform the health market, has just dropped their first product — and we’re seriously pumped. Their REACH Bars are free from gluten, dairy, GMOs and peanuts — and they’re completely organic and vegan. The company was founded on the basis that optimal health and active lifestyles should be supported by high-quality products, and we couldn’t agree more. Created out of a 30-year collective experience surrounding functional supplementation, physical training and nutrition, REACH hopes to be the new normal that will elevate the standards across the wellness space.

Find out more about REACH Nutrition and shop their products here!

As the brand grows, the company understands the need and responsibility to translate the latest health innovations into quality products that will set consumers up for success and give them the confidence and strength to push forward. After a year perfecting the recipe, REACH Nutrition’s macronutrient bars are poised to make a splash in their space. They are a positive addition to any meal plan or dietary preference and have the perfect balance of healthy fats, net carbohydrates, plant-based protein and minimal sugar to give all of Us the energy necessary for a great workout, an efficient recovery, a midday snack or a way to satisfy a sweet tooth. REACH Bars also have organic ingredients as well as eliminate dairy and peanuts to keep the allergen factor low. Taste is just as important of course, so REACH worked with a food scientist to make sure the bars are “delicious with a satisfying texture.” It’s safe to say we’re already obsessed!

REACH Bars have two grams of sugar, four grams of net carbs, 12/13 grams of protein and 15 grams of health fats. Currently, they come in Nut Brownie and Vanilla Coconut — two flavors that are absolutely perfect for the sweltering summer months. What are you waiting for? Find out more here!

Find out more about REACH Nutrition and shop their products here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!