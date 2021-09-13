Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

From reality TV rivals to IRL friends and collaborators! Bachelor Nation might remember Tracy Shapoff as the “cougar” on Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor who feuded with Demi Burnett. But the two stars have built a “big sister, little sister” relationship off-screen that has also evolved into a creative partnership. Shapoff is a fashion stylist who has worked with the likes of Cher, Shakira, Channing Tatum and former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams. One of her latest clients? Bachelor in Paradise fan-favorite Burnett.

Scroll down Burnett’s enviable Instagram feed, and you’ll most likely see “#stylebyshapoff” in the caption of any recent outfit pic. Through closet clean-outs and styling sessions, Shapoff has majorly transformed Demi’s wardrobe “into a more chic, fresh, cleaned-up version of herself.” And now Demi is turning the beach into her own personal runway on Bachelor in Paradise. “Her style that she gravitates towards is very much like her personality,” said Shapoff. “It’s colorful, it’s playful, and it’s fun and eclectic. You don’t know what to expect.”

Shapoff wouldn’t spill any BiP tea, but she did note, “I would say that [Demi is] extremely happy right now. She grasps every opportunity in life and she doesn’t regret anything.” And with a wardrobe like hers, we’d be happy too. Read on to shop Demi’s Paradise looks for less and Shapoff’s top Amazon picks!

Demi’s Printed Bodysuit, Button-Down and Denim Shorts

You may recognize this edgy ensemble from Demi’s Bachelor in Paradise headshot. Shapoff styled the blonde star in this Nocturne printed bodysuit with a matching oversized button-down shirt and One Teaspoon high-waisted denim shorts. “It’s very chic and modern,” Shapoff said. “It looks like a piece of art!”

Amazon Alternative

Shapoff found a similar top on Amazon that you can wear “from day to night,” as well as a pair of denim shorts that are “almost a perfect match” to the ones Demi wore. The shirt’s structured shoulder pads pull the look together for a “dressy casual” look.

Get the Meladyan Women’s Solid Cotton Padded Shoulder Sleeveless Tee for $19 and the Haola Women’s Vintage Denim High-Waisted Folded-Hem Jean Shorts for $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

Demi’s Colorful Striped Button-Down, White Shorts and Woven Bag

“Everyone has gone crazy over this shirt,” Shapoff said. “I’ve never had so many questions over a piece of clothing.” The Staud color-block top has “little touches of unique playfulness” that make it stand out from a standard button-down. Shapoff styled the preppy shirt with Levi’s white denim shorts and a textured bag from The Westside.

Amazon Alternative

Looking for a more affordable option? Shapoff discovered these loose striped shirts on Amazon in fun colors that can easily transition to fall. She also found Levi’s shorts for only $25 and a similar woven bag that is “phenomenal for summer.”

Get the Happy Sailed Womens Button Down Shirt for $22, the Levi’s Women’s 501 Original Shorts for $25 and the YYW Hand-Woven Large Straw Bag for $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

Demi’s Watercolor Tie-Dye Dress

Demi has already made a splash this season on Bachelor in Paradise, largely in part to her sensational style. Shapoff paired this Pretty Little Thing watercolor tie-dye dress with bright orange ankle-wrap heels for a pop of color. “That was the one thing that [Demi] really asked for was to be colorful,” Shapoff said.

Amazon Alternative

This tie-dye wrap dress from Amazon features a V-neck cut and cinching at the waist. Shapoff says that it’s a “fun vacation summer dress.” Pretend you’re on Bachelor in Paradise with this figure-flattering look for less!

Get the Romwe Women’s Tie Dye Sleeveless Summer Dress for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

Demi’s Lime Green Long-Sleeve Dress

We’re green with envy over this “minty lime green” mini dress! Shapoff said that the plunging collared neckline “made it very chic and fashion-forward.” She styled Demi with a mixture of gold and silver layered chain necklaces for a unique and effortless look.

Amazon Alternative

“I basically found essentially the same dress,” Shapoff said. “The color is so similar, the shape, even the weight of the fabric looks so similar. It’s just perfection.” We were almost convinced into thinking this green dress from Amazon was the same one that Demi wore on the show!

Get the Kafiloe Women’s Y2K Collared Mini Dress for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

Demi’s Lilac Cutout Mini Dress

This flirty cutout dress has been “a pretty popular style for the season or the year,” Shapoff said. Instead of styling Demi in a neutral color or a longer silhouette, Shapoff opted for a lilac purple mini to complement the star’s petite figure. Perfect for a party in Paradise!

Amazon Alternative

Shapoff found an affordable version of this trendy textured dress on Amazon. And for only $20, there are multiple color and cut options to choose from! “They really do look so expensive, and they’re such chic dresses,” Shapoff said.

Get the HengShunRui Women’s Knitted Cut Out Dress for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

Shapoff’s Amazon Picks

1. Black Square-Toe Heels

This throwback ’90s style has resurfaced, so stay on trend with these black square-toe heels. “It’s very versatile to wear either with dresses or jeans,” Shapoff said.

Get the WETKISS Women’s Square Toe Heels for $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

2. Snakeskin Ankle-Wrap Heels

Shapoff calls snakeskin “the unexpected neutral.” These top-rated heels give you “just that little pop of interest on your foot.”

Get the WETKISS Women’s Lace Up Heels for $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

3. Colorful Birkenstock Sandals

“This is my absolute favorite summer shoe,” Shapoff raved. These comfortable lightweight Birkenstocks are the perfect pool slides or everyday sandals. Shapoff even added, “You can clean them off with a wet wipe!” Sold.

Get the Birkenstock Essentials Unisex Arizona EVA Sandal for $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

4. Green Baguette Bag

“This smaller shoulder-bag baguette-style has been really resurfacing in the fashion industry,” Shapoff said. This “easy, effortless bag” features crocodile texture and a pop of color to spice up a neutral outfit.

Get the Barabum Retro Classic Clutch for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

5. White Mini Handbag

This white purse is nearly identical to the Jacquemus Le Chiquito bag for a fraction of the cost! It’s a “cool statement bag that makes for a great talking point when you’re out with your girlfriends,” Shapoff said.

Get the CATMICOO Mini Bag with Crocodile Pattern for $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

6. Round Metal Sunglasses

These round sunnies with a metal frame are an amazing alternative to the pricier Ray-Ban style. Shapoff said that it’s the perfect shape for an easy everyday look.

Get the WearMe Pro – Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses for $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

7. Fashion-Forward Rectangular Shades

Make a fashion statement with these Pink and Tea-colored retro sunglasses! And for only $12 on Amazon, it’s a two-for-one deal!

Get the KUGUAOK 2-Pack Retro Rectangle Vintage Sunglasses With UV Protection for $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

