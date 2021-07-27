Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

On a clean beauty kick? Same, obviously. And we plan to keep it up. Once you go clean, how can you really go back? We’ll be taking careful care of our skin for the rest of our lives, so we want to find top products ASAP to keep it looking clear and healthy from now until forever!

Reese Witherspoon is on the same page. That’s why she recently became a global ambassador for her favorite beauty brand, Biossance. The Morning Show actress adores the brand’s science-backed formulations and clean ingredients (and how those ingredients are sourced). Want to give the products a try? You can with this gift set on Amazon!

Get the Biossance Let It Glow Set for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

Witherspoon showed off some of her Biossance products earlier this year while prepping for the 93rd Academy Awards, posting a photo on her Instagram Story. One product in the photo is in this Let It Glow set — the Squalene + Vitamin C Rose Oil. Witherspoon told Allure that she loves this oil to help with skin changes from pregnancy: “It’s really great to have this vitamin C incorporated into my skincare routine because it’s been helping with that hyperpigmentation.”

This rose oil claims to lock in hydration and glow while also adding bounce and enhancing firmness in skin. It’s joined by the Squalene + Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum in the set, which may exfoliate skin overnight to leave you with a brighter, softer complexion. A dynamic duo if we’ve ever seen one!

Get the Biossance Let It Glow Set for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

You’ll notice that both products in this set feature squalene as a key ingredient. That’s because squalene is “the foundation of every product” under the Biossance name. It’s made for 100% plant-derived, renewable sugarcane, and it’s known to hydrate, soften and illuminate skin — weightlessly.

As for what you won’t find in Biossance’s ingredient list, don’t expect to see any toxins, synthetic fragrances, parabens, phthalates or mineral oil. Phew!

We love this set because it comes in a cute gift box, making it a fantastic present for birthdays and holidays, but it’s also great for buying for yourself since you can try the smaller sizes before committing to the full-sized products. If you are ready to jump right in, you’ll find a link to all Biossance products on Amazon just below!

Get the Biossance Let It Glow Set for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Biossance here and see more skincare sets and kits here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!