Sweet Summer! Refresh Your Home With These Popular Products

Summer vibes are simply the best, so why not fill your home with them all year long? When the season comes to mind, you instantly feel happy, relaxed and at ease. Whether it’s a rug to complement the patio or a robe you run around the house in, these summer home essentials will elevate your space not just for this season — but all year-round. Read on and Shop With Us to snag the cream of the crop now!

Cape Town Rug

This charcoal cape town rug elevates any indoor or outdoor furniture, adding a fun and funky vibe to your patio. Even Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs approves!

Get the Jill Zarin Home – Cape Town Rug Charcoal for $119!

Printed Comforter Set

Coming in blue, rose and sage, this comforter set screams summer and serenity. It adds an extra pop of color in your bedroom, turning your bedspread from “Farm to Home.”

Get the Farm To Home – Printed Comfy-let for $119!

Pink Floral Kimono Robe





Start your days and end your evenings in this comfortable-yet-fashionable robe, which lets you feel fabulous at all hours of the day. It’s so soft, you won’t want to take it off. It’s also Kathy Hilton approved!

Get the Heidi Carey – Pink Floral Kimono Robe for $119!

Crystal Candle Trio

Pick up these earthy candles to bring good vibes into your home. There’s an 18-hour burn time and each contains beautiful crystal chips.

Get the Jill & Ally – Chill Vives Candle Trio for $50!

The Full Way Service Set

This complete dinner service set will make your meals taste even better. It’s ideal for impromptu gatherings or just a quiet dinner at home.

Get the Leeway Home – The Full Way for $206.25!



Eucalyptus Sateen Sheet Set

This silky and soothing sheet set comes in five different colors, giving your room a dreamy feel. Getting your beauty sleep has never been so chic!

Get the Farm to Home – Sateen Sheet Set for $83!

