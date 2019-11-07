



Cat owners, let’s talk litter boxes. I have two cats, and while I love them both to pieces, scooping their litter was always the absolute bane of my existence. Honestly, it’s just the worst. Scooping up the waste hurt my back, made my eyes teary and had me holding my breath just to get through it. The worst part? I live in a small apartment and have to keep the litter box in my bedroom!

I had considered picking up a self-cleaning litter box in the past, but the prices always drove me away. Eventually though, I gave in, deciding the constant trips to the dumpster across the street had to stop, especially with winter approaching. I set up the PetSafe ScoopFree Original Automatic Cat Litter Box, and as another of its 200+ reviewers also reported, it was the “best decision ever!”

Get the PetSafe ScoopFree Original Automatic Cat Litter Box (originally $150) for just $104 at Chewy!

Shoppers are also describing this self-cleaning litter box as a “blessing,” saying that it makes litter duty “a breeze” — which is basically proclaiming that the impossible isn’t so impossible after all. The setup is easy, plus the disposable trays make cleanup so simple — and rare. If you have one cat, one tray can last up to 30 days! Since I have two, I change it about every two weeks, which is just heavenly. Yes, I’m using the word “heavenly” in a sentence about cleaning up cat litter.

This automatic litter box uses a pretty crystal litter, claiming that it’s five times more effective at reducing odor than clay or clumping versions. It also may use five to 10 times less litter! I was hesitant about switching to solely crystal litter, but realized in the end that it would actually save me money. Plus, having a stink-free bedroom is incomparable. It has other benefits too! Is the dust from other litters making your allergies go berserk? Go crystal!

Get the PetSafe ScoopFree Original Automatic Cat Litter Box (originally $150) for just $104 at Chewy!

So, how does this litter box work? First, it detects when our cat uses it. The sensor then begins a silent 20-minute timer, the light blinking, before it’s clean-up time. The automatic rake system then sweeps the waste into the covered compartment (available in two colors!), keeping it out of sight and out of mind for weeks on end. Done!

If your cat needs a little help transitioning, start by keeping this litter box next to your old one for a little while. You can also try sprinkling a little bit of your cat’s old litter into the crystal litter. My cats took to it very quickly — and they have never looked back!

Saving $45 on this ScoopFree litter box is an amazing deal. Its benefits are basically priceless when you consider all of the ways it could change your and your cats’ lives, and I can’t recommend making the switch highly enough. Happy no-scooping!

Get the PetSafe ScoopFree Original Automatic Cat Litter Box (originally $150) for just $104 at Chewy!

Looking for something else? Check out more ScoopFree items here and other litter boxes at Chewy here! Shop the reusable cat litter tray here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!