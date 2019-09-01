



Our beauty routines are set in stone! We always start our days off using the same handful of products and expecting the same results. As repetitive as these routines may be, they’re bulletproof. We’ll never have any surprises thrown our way and, for the most part, we’re happy. The key phrase? For the most part.

From new releases to Instagram hype, it’s only natural for many of Us to be left wondering “what else is out there?” to the point we start to question those routines we’ve perfected over the years. Instead of questioning whether or not our products are outdated, let’s just agree they are. So where should we start? By updating them with this fan-favorite $23 mascara.

See it: Grab the Stila Cosmetics HUGE Extreme Lash Mascara for $23, available at Dermstore!

What’s the mascara reviewers can’t stop raving over? Easy, it’s the Stila Cosmetics HUGE Extreme Lash Mascara and it’s a complete game changer. One reviewer loved how “many compliments I received” when wearing it, while another reviewer loved how it “got the job done” as well as higher-priced competitors. What’s the best part about this mascara? It does it all.

Is anyone looking to enhance their natural beauty? (With an emphasis on the word “natural” of course.) If so, look no further than this rich, black shade. It’s everyone’s perfect match! This mascara will define and lengthen lashes and is an excellent alternative to lash extensions that requires none of the same upkeep. Instead, this mascara will coat our lashes carefully and provide the same larger-than-life volume that we’re always craving. Amazing, isn’t it? It is, and it’s almost as amazing as the formula.

We love how this formula turns to a select group of key ingredients to get the job done! Our favorite part? The nourishing beeswax. Beeswax is known for its conditioning properties, but here it one-ups our wildest imaginations. It’s great for anyone who’s looking for long-lasting, buildable coverage and ideal for those long, luscious lashes.

Here, the soft and flexible waxes build volume. The best part? It does so without any flaking or clumping! We all know how annoying mascara flakes all over our face can be, but we’ve finally found a way to eliminate that problem.

Is anyone else looking to treat their lashes to a little TLC? Again, this mascara can — and will — give you exactly that. The crimped brush bristle hugs, catch and coat lash after lash with a conditioning-like formula. It’ll lock in moisture and keep our lashes softer than ever. Certainly, we all know how much our lashes need this attention — and we mean everyone here. This long-wearing, smudge-proof mascara is suitable for everyone, including those who wear contacts! Amazing, isn’t it? Reviewers definitely think so.

One reviewer loved how this mascara did it all! They loved how this mascara added “length, volume, definition, and [is] easily removable.” In addition, they loved how it made a “big impact” on their eyes, and they wasn’t alone. Another reviewer loved the “dark pigment” and “dramatic lashes” and so many similarly echoed. This mascara is the go-to product we didn’t know we needed but now must have.

