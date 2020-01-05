Fresh starts all around! Let’s take that “new year, new you” mantra you’re hearing everywhere and bring it to the kitchen. We all know the kitchen is the heart of the home — but when it comes time to decorate, it’s often our last priority.

Many of us prioritize function over fashion when it comes to where we prepare food. We’d rather have an appliance that works well instead of one that works aesthetically. But who says you can’t have both? Not Us! In fact, we’ve found the best of both worlds thanks to this pretty piece.

Grab the SMEG BLF01 50s-Style Blender (originally $313) now with prices starting at just $250, available at Macy’s!

Having trouble believing that such an appliance exists? Meet your new best friend — the SMEG BLF01 50s-Style Blender! It’s a complete lifesaver, and the reviewers also happen to agree. One shopper deemed this gem the “stylish blender” everyone needs, while another says it’s “perfect to decorate your kitchen with.” We can’t believe we’re speaking so highly about a blender, but this one is just major.

This blender comes available in two great shades. The brushed silver is perfect for anyone who’s looking for a minimalist addition to their kitchen. It’s striking but not over the top. It adds just the right amount of color and is a great substitution for the traditional white or black we’re used to.

Now, if you’re looking to take things to the next level? Opt for the second version — the pastel blue. It’s bold and totally picture-ready. It will quickly become the kitchen’s new focal point and look perfect in all of your Instagram Stories.

SMEG BLF01 50s-Style Blender

Grab the SMEG BLF01 50s-Style Blender (originally $313) now with prices starting at just $250, available at Macy’s!

This vintage-inspired blender is perfect for any food enthusiast! It doesn’t matter if you’re a first time chef or an expert, this blender is all about simplicity. Just look at the three pre-set programs, four different speeds and dual stainless steel blades. It’s the perfect trifecta of options for anyone looking to master the art of home cooking prep in a matter of minutes!

Also, this blender is compact — meaning it takes up just the right amount of space. This small machine will make a big impression on any guest — and it’s on sale now, so hurry!

See it: Grab the SMEG BLF01 50s-Style Blender (originally $313) now with prices starting at just $250, available at Macy’s!

Not your style? Check out additional SMEG products, more small appliances, and kitchenware also available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!