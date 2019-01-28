Winter is not coming — it’s literally here.

It’s safe to say that between cold fronts and snowstorms, the worst part about winter is that it seems to be never-ending. The dark and dreary days can be so depressing, it’s tough for us to find any silver linings. The only thing that keeps us going to power through the rest of this cold season? The season-ending, online winter sales!

We are looking to ditch all of that winter worry and there’s no better way than with a bit of online retail therapy. And lucky for us, we’re making it a one-stop shop at Revolve! Thanks to its end of season sale, we’ve found stylish staples that won’t just achieve cool-girl status, but keep us dressing like a cool girl. Like literally, layers for days! We’ve found the most season-saving stylish staples to help not only save our hard-earned dollars but sustain our wardrobe from this season to the next. Feel free to thank Us later!

Lovers + Friends Wrap it Sweater

Looking for the perfect way to wrap up winter? Look no further.

The Wrap It Up sweater by Lovers + Friends is the perfect option to tie up winter, with a bow! The soft, knit fabric featuring a deep V-neckline is the perfect piece to transition from winter to spring. The cropped silhouette’s body-hugging fit is even more amazing for shoppers looking to transition this piece from day-to-night. Available in four colors, there is a shade for even the shadiest of days.

The rose pink shade is a bold and bright hue that is equal parts delicate, as it is striking. The ivory shade is classic and clean, and perhaps most suitable for shoppers looking for an off-white option. Haze is a medium-grey shade. And lastly, the boldest choice of them all is coral, a bright orange-red hue. Regardless of the shade, this is by far a staple to stand the test of time through all seasons and the ultimate layering piece.

See it: Grab Lovers + Friends Wrap It Up Sweater now $128 at Revolve!

by the way. Sasha Distressed Jeans

The Sasha Distressed denim jean is literally what denim dreams are made of. Between its light fading and whiskering, ripped detail, we can’t help but give these jeans a perfect 10. The frayed hemline is a subtle-yet-striking touch on the traditional jean design and looks ultra chic with the whiskering. With a higher waist and zip fly button closure, we don’t want but need these ASAP!

See it: Grab a pair of by the way. Sasha Distressed Jean (originally $68) now $39 at Revolve!

by the way. Sandy Lace Up Back Sweater

In this sweater, basics are anything but boring!

The Sandy Lace Up Back Sweater is the epitome of a party in the back, business in the front. The chic black shade makes this sweater ideal from transitioning from day-to-night. The knit fabric and back grommet lace-up detail is equal parts elegant as it is edgy. For those who want to sport the lace-up design without showing skin, simply pair with a tank top or T-shirt.

See it: Grab by the way. Sandy Lace Up Back Sweater (originally $62) now $38 at Revolve!

LA Made Reed Cardigan

Call it our new classic! This floor-length duster is for sure our new favorite.

The Reed Duster Cardigan by LA Made is available in black, white and heathered grey making it the most transitional staple. With the most basic of colors, the style options are endless! The cotton cardigan is constructed of raw cut edges, front patch pockets and an open front.

See it: Grab the Reed Duster Cardigan by LA Made (originally $106) now $64 at Revolve!

MINKPINK Dawn Jacket

Looking to stay pretty in pink, or just peachy? The Dawn Jacket by MINKPINK is perfect. Zip it up for added warmth, or leave it open, the versatility is endless with this jacket! Reviewers said the material was very comfy and by the looks of it, we won’t want to take it off!

See it: Grab MINKPINK Dawn Jacket (originally $149) now $68 at Revolve! Not your style? See additional sale items at Revolve!

