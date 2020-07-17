Show Off Your Personal Style With These Unique Face Masks From Revolve

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Back in March, when the COVID-19 pandemic first became a massive public health concern in the United States, people were clamoring to get their hands on basic face coverings for protection. It was immediately clear that medical-grade masks should be left for frontline workers and professionals, so average consumers started getting creative. With limited supplies and shipping delays from top retailers, DIY cloth masks were all the rage.

But face masks have definitely evolved since then! There are countless options to choose from, and many of them are actually super stylish. Revolve has some of the most unique masks that we’ve seen to date, so we rounded up our top picks that will match a wide range of fashion personalities!

This Bandana-Inspired Mask

Fastening a flimsy bandana around your face may not be the most effective method of protection out there. Luckily, this bandana-print mask takes safety seriously and still delivers a trendy look. This mask comes with optional toggles that you can add to the ear loops in order to adjust the straps.

Get the Profound Bandana Paisley Cotton Face Mask with free shipping for $25, available from Revolve!

This Dreamy Face Mask

This is one of the most adorable masks that we’ve seen! It’s made from breathable cotton and is double-layered, plus it includes a metal component that you can adjust to fit your nose. We’re digging the blue color, but there are other shades to choose from too.

Get the COTTON CITIZEN Face Mask with free shipping for $28, available from Revolve!

This Inspirational Face Mask

The positive message on this simple white mask is beautifully embroidered alongside a rose. It’s made from a standard cotton material and is comfortable to wear. What more could you want?

Get the LPA This Too Shall Pass Protective Face Mask with free shipping for $17, available from Revolve!

This Summer Vibes Face Mask

The palm print on this mask is so suitable for the season. There are other prints available, so feel free to stock up and elevate your selfie game in the process.

Get the BEACH RIOT Face Mask with free shipping for $16, available from Revolve!

This Sparkly Face Mask

This is a face mask fit for a glamorous diva. It’s double-layered and has two adjustable straps that fit around the back of the head. Shoppers say that even though this mask is a “little extra,” they love wearing it — and get tons of compliments whenever they do!

Get the Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask with free shipping for $26, available from Revolve!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the face masks available from Revolve!

