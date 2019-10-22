



We’re always looking for new ways to get the most out of our clothes — and no, we’re not saying to wear them every single day. We’re merely suggesting that when purchasing a new piece (or two), it’s important to be mindful of how many times you can wear it and what you can wear it with. Our “basics” should be versatile enough that they can be more or less be worn anywhere and anytime!

The downside to basics? It always seems like our closets are lacking them. See, we wear them so often that by now, many of our key items are outdated and overused — and we’re left wondering exactly what to do! Well if you’re asking Us, we’ve found a pretty simple solution: it’s time to freshen up those wardrobes! Out with the old and in with the new — including all five of these pieces. Consider them your new everyday essentials.

1. This Chic Cardigan

Cardigans are a mainstay in our wardrobes! So what better way to upgrade the already well-received piece than with this one? This Amber Cardi features a buttoned-up front and comes available in a blue base with white polka dots. It’s classic!

See it: Grab the Tularosa Amber Cardi (originally $155), now only $86!

2. This Trendy Top

What’s so special about this blouse? Only everything. It’s the perfect piece for anyone who’s looking for endless versatility. It can transition from day-to-night with a few minor tweaks here and there. Add a blazer during the day and swap it out for a leather jacket come nighttime. Chic!

See it: Grab the Saylor NYC Catarina Blouse (originally $209), now only $126!

3. This Divine Denim

The foundation of every wardrobe? A pair of jeans that fit just right — like this pair. Here, you’ll find a light wash hue that features raw edges and a slightly cropped hemline. Dress them up or down — but either way, they’ll sizzle in style all season long.

See it: Grab the GRLFRND Tatum Mid-Rise Micro Boot Jean (originally $228) now only $55!

4. This Wonderful Wrap

Looking for something to wrap yourself into day after day? Turn to this ultra-chic robe to get the job done. The multicolored print is perfect for anyone looking to brighten up their dull wardrobe, plus the adjustable waist tie adds versatility (and comfort too).

See it: Grab the MAJORELLE Neo Robe (originally $158) now only $40!

5. This Perfect Purse

Anyone out there looking to brighten up their regular routines? Add this color-popping purse into the rotation. It comes available in a vibrant yellow that will liven up even the darkest of wardrobes. Plus, the square silhouette and open top make it easy to work with. Throw any laptops, wallets and work-related necessities in there and head out the door. It’s the fun and functional piece we all need.

See it: Grab the House of Harlow 1960 X REVOLVE Alexia Purse (originally $138), now only $53! Not your style? Check out additional women’s sale items also available at Revolve here!

