It should come as no surprise, but we’re still head-over-heels for rich mom style. The effortlessly chic trend is so versatile you can look like you’re taking a stroll through the Upper East Side of New York City or like you’re vacationing off the coast of France. Now that we’re in the throes of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, it’s only right to round up trendy pieces that look like styles our favorite rich moms would wear. From bestselling clogs to sophisticated accessories, read ahead for the best rich mom pieces on sale at Amazon!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Brands like Birkenstock are a hit with rich moms courtesy of their cozy clogs. These bestselling clogs are a great way to channel the trendy footwear style without breaking the bank — was $37, now just $31!

2. Trending Topic: This sleeveless sweater vest is a hit with influencers who serve the Scandi girl style. The cropped-style type features cozy knit fabric and large buttons — was $34, now just $27!

3. Business Mind: Whether you’re leading a monthly meeting or attending parent-teacher conferences with your children, you’ll look polished and sophisticated in these bestselling trousers — was $40, now just $28!

4. Delicate Delight: This layered necklace set is a minimalist dream. It features two gold chains with tiny accents, including an itty bitty initial charm — was $13, now just $9!

5. Wild One: If we said it once, we’ve said it a million times, animal print is all the rage. These Mary Jane flats come in a cheetah print shade and have a slight heel for a subtle flair. Best of all? They’re from a popular brand actual rich moms like Katie Holmes love — was $115, now just $80!

6. Sweet Switch-Up: These dark denim wide-leg jeans are so unique that they almost look like they’re office-approved trousers — was $119, now just $42!

7. Comfort First: This two-piece set is ideal for days when you want to look polished and refined with minimal effort — was $46, now just $37!

8. Classic Kicks: From Kourtney Kardashian to Hailey Bieber so many of our favorite rich moms have rocked these classic sneakers — was $90, now just $85!

9. Lacey Sleeves: You can’t go wrong with a long-sleeve collared shirt. This eye-catching number has lace detail along the sleeves — was $15, now just $11!

10. Seamless Style: Bodysuits are a helpful way to secure your top doesn’t gather along the waistline. This comfy bestseller is so soft and versatile — was $29, now just $20!

11. Gleaming Wrist: The age-old saying is true. Diamonds are a girl’s best friend. Best of all? You can snag this Swarovski crystal tennis bracelet on sale — was $129, now just $71!

12. Huggie Hoops: If you prefer minimalist-inspired jewelry, check out these dainty gold huggies earrings — was $13, now just $9!

13. Last but Not Least: Now that fall is in full swing, it’s time to pull out outerwear. This chic coat and cardigan hybrid looks so polished — was $70, now just $34!