Rihanna-Approved! Shop the Best Deals From the Fenty Beauty Sale

From the Super Bowl stage to the Oscars red carpet! No matter where Rihanna steps foot, she always turns heads. The award-winning artist has also generated buzz in the beauty industry with her cult-favorite brand Fenty Beauty. Featuring both makeup and skincare, this inclusive line appeals to all different skin tones and textures.

We wish we could buy every single product from the “Diamonds” singer’s line, but sadly. we don’t have an unlimited budget. But for a limited time, you can shop some of Fenty Beauty’s bestsellers on sale! Below are five of our favorite deals you do not want to miss.

Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Available in 59 different shades, this bestselling foundation provides a shine-free, soft matte finish. This buildable formula blurs your pores like a filter. “I absolutely adore this foundation!” one shopper gushed. “I always get compliments on how it blends so well with my skin tone. Don’t get me started on how your skin feels like BUTTER when you remove the foundation. 10/10 recommend!”

Was $40 On Sale: $20 You Save 50% See It!

Mini Skin Must-Haves Set

A $93 value, this skincare set comes with five mini must-haves: a cleanser, toner serum, sunscreen-moisturizer, gel-cream moisturizer and oil body moisturizer. These travel-sized products are Rihanna’s essentials, so you know they’re good!

Was $65 On Sale: $46 You Save 29% See It!

Mix and Match Eyeshadow Palette

Eyes on the prize! This snappable eyeshadow palette includes 12 nude shades in matte, metallic and shimmer finishes. Go from day to night with this range of color that will make your eyes pop!

Was $48 On Sale: $34 You Save 29% See It!

Fat Water Niacinamide Pore-Refining Toner Serum

This top-rated toner serum delivers brighter, smoother and tighter skin. Peace out, pores! Hello, hydration! “I cannot live without Fenty Fat Water,” one customer declared. “This product is a major part of my skin regimen. My face drinks this up. It feels soft and moisturized. My skin tone is clear and even.”

Was $58 On Sale: $30 You Save 48% See It!

Semi-Matte Lipstick Duo

Pucker up! This lipstick duo features two bestselling shades: a fiery red and rich neutral. Packed with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C and E, these creamy formulas will leave your lips with the perfect pout.

Was $24 On Sale: $17 You Save 29% See It!

Shop all other Fenty Beauty products on sale here!

