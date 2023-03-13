Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hard to believe that The Princess Diaries came out over 20 years ago in 2001, with The Devil Wears Prada shortly behind in 2006. Two iconic movies starring Oscar winner Anne Hathaway, who has not aged a day since then! At 40-years-old, the Interstellar star looks nearly half her age! Peep this fresh-faced selfie for proof. And just like Hathaway’s fans in the comment section, we demand to know her beauty routine. We’ll have what she’s having, thank you very much!

One celebrity makeup artist who has the answers is Gucci Westman, the founder of Westman Atelier. In the clean beauty brand’s Behind the Covers series, Westman opened up about working with Hathaway on a cover shoot for Interview magazine. “She can be really ingenue, sort of pure, peaches and cream with that beautiful complexion she has, but she can also be quite sexy and juicy in a way that you don’t expect,” Westman said. She then revealed that she applied the Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick. “I used Vital Skin N and 1. I used N as her concealer shade and 1 as kind of, like, her true skin tone shade, and then I sort of, like, mixed the two.”

Jennifer Garner also told Today that she uses the Westman Atelier Foundation Stick as concealer. Rich in antioxidants and calming actives, this two-in-one beauty products provides buildable coverage for a second-skin finish. No wonder Hathaway looks so natural! Keep scrolling to shop this award-winning foundation stick from Nordstrom!

Get the Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick for just $68 at Nordstrom!

The Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick is like your skin but better! This cream foundation and concealer stick delivers medium-to-full coverage with a buttery texture that melts into your skin. Vegan and cruelty-free, this formula targets redness while evening out your skin tone and adding hydration. Get ready for your complexion to look radiant!

“I love everything about this product,” one shopper gushed. “Feels hydrating, perfect medium coverage with very little effort — makes my skin look smooth and even toned, and the color is perfect!” Another reviewer reported, “Light but buildable finish that leaves skin looking naturally flawless.” And one customer declared, “The finish is amazing and lasts all day without creasing. It blends into the skin and gives a perfect luminous finish that looks like glowing natural skin.”

If you want a hydrated, healthy glow like Hathaway, then try this Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick!

