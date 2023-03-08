‘Daisy Jones’ Star Riley Keough Takes This Ilia Blush Stick With Her ‘Everywhere’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s Oscars week, which can only mean one thing — drama. We’re still reeling over the Vanderpump Rules scandal, but we’ve also carved out time to watch the buzzy new show that just dropped on Amazon Prime Video, Daisy Jones & The Six. Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel, this new miniseries follows a fictional rock band in the ‘70s. And the lead singer and titular role is played by Riley Keough. Rock ‘n roll is in her blood, as the actress is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley.

Just like her character, Keough marches to the beat of her own drummer. “I’m a little bit of a hippie, so I don’t wear a lot of makeup all the time,” the actress said in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video. “I always want to just look as natural as I possibly can. I don’t like looking like I have makeup on.” The redhead then whipped out one of her go-to makeup products from clean beauty brand Ilia. “The next thing I’m going to use is this cream blush stick by Ilia. It’s very tiny and cute and I take it with me everywhere. I use the shade called All of Me. I’m just going to take it and put it all over my cheeks. And sometimes I’ll go up onto my nose.”

This Ilia Multi-Stick has won multiple beauty awards, including Best Blush in Allure’s Readers’ Choice Awards. Leading up to the Academy Awards, the Oscar for Best Blush clearly goes to this creamy cheek and lip color. Read on to learn more!

Get the Ilia Multi-Stick For Lips + Cheeks for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

Remember when makeup just used to be fun? We’d sneak into our mom’s cosmetics cabinet and borrow her lipstick or rouge, accidentally turning our face into a clown complexion. But the point is, we were playing around and trying new things! That’s how we feel about this Ilia Multi-Stick. It brings back the joy of makeup, experimenting with new formulas and techniques. I mean, how brilliant is it to combine a cream blush with a lip balm? This buttery formula melts into the skin with just one swipe! Great on the go. There are eight swoon-worthy shades to choose from.

These customer reviews would make Ilia blush! “I’m very happy with the product,” one shopper said. “Worth every cent. I love that it has all clean ingredients, and the way it smooths on the cheeks (or nose, lips, eyes, etc.) makes your skin look Soooooo glowy and dewy and healthy I’m obsessed!” Another reviewer reported, “It is great for my sensitive skin, very moisturizing and buildable. This rouge lasts most of the day!” And one customer declared, “This is the best makeup! Love the versatility and use this as blush eyeshadow and lipstick! It is weightless too.”

Rock this Ilia Multi-Stick like Riley and a handful of other stars!

