The kids are late to school, coffee just dripped onto your white blouse, work got ten times crazier and you missed a call from your boss. To make things worse, a slew of ruminating thoughts kept you up nearly all night, so you’re looking at a good four hours of sleep total. Aah! The stressors of daily life are forces to be reckoned with — that’s for sure!

Eliminating all stressors from your life isn’t possible, but there are ways to manage and relieve stress — journaling, getting organized, taking a nature walk, socializing and deep breathing are just a few of the many stress-busting activities. But if you’ve tried it all and still need relief, this cortisol-supporting supplement may be your golden ticket. It’s about time!

This supplement is designed to provide instant and ongoing relief, cortisol support and a mood boost, making each day feel a little lighter. Ingredients like Ashwagandha, L-Theanine and saffron extract work together to calm without causing drowsiness and stabilize cortisol for all-day relief; no chemicals, no creepy untested ingredients, just these natural extracts.

Each batch is made traceable and is third-party tested for heavy metals and microbes, another reason you can feel comfortable with what you’re putting in your body. The formula is also vegan, gluten-free and free of most other allergens… in other words, it’s for everyone!

The BioSeries technology is considered a “first-of-its-kind” technology given its continuous all-day support. Each capsule contains three tablets, the first designed to release immediately, the second to dissolve over four hours and the third to continue release for eight hours. This three-step slow-release process ensures you don’t have spikes and drops that might make you feel more stressed! After eight hours, the supplement slowly tapers off the body’s natural cortisol levels.

It’s recommended to take this stress relief supplement first thing in the morning, the reason being science! Natural cortisol levels peak in the morning and slowly decline over the day, so this supplement jumps in and dissolves symbiotically with the body’s cortisol clock. It can be taken daily — and from what it sounds like, you just may want to take it daily.

Try combining this supplement with mindfulness practices, consistent sleep and a healthy diet. You’ll hopefully be cool as a cucumber and ready to take on whatever the world (or boss or kid or husband) throws your way!

Get the BioSeries Technology Stress Relief for $43 (originally $54) at Ritual!

Disclaimer: We do not review the claims made by the manufacturer, and on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. The products featured are not made or sold by Us, and we make no representations about the accuracy of the claims or the contents/quality of the promoted supplements. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.