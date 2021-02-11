This Puff-Sleeve Top Is Seriously Trending on Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While Amazon has a section that you can look through to see what’s popular, some savvy shoppers are ahead of the curve. One of our favorite ways to spot trends is to observe what fashions are on the rise to becoming bestsellers.

When we came across this gorgeous top from Romwe, it was already racking up substantial buzz — but with spring on the horizon, more and more aspiring fashionistas are scooping it up!

Even though we have a substantial amount of cold weather ahead, it’s only natural to want a head start on the warmer months. Just looking at this top makes Us want to buy it immediately! Sure, it may be quite some time before we can rock it without a jacket, but there are plenty of ways to wear it before our weather app shows nothing but sunshine.

This top is as comfortable as a standard cotton tee, but its gorgeous puff-sleeves make a stunning romantic statement! This feminine touch truly transforms what would be a basic shirt into a chic blouse. The sleeves are made from a see-though mesh-like material, and are covered in cute accents. There’s a polka-dot version and a few embroidered floral picks — and that’s just the beginning. There are tons of options and hues up for grabs — if we’re being honest, it’s hard to choose just one favorite!

Another reason we’re obsessed with this top? It’s giving Us major Bridgerton vibes! Many of the ethereal dresses featured on the Netflix favorite have puffy sleeves that are incredibly similar to this shirt. If you want to snag some inspiration from the period costumes and incorporate it into your everyday wardrobe, this is a necessary score. The second it’s time to bust out sleek spring style, you’ll be grateful to have one of these stunning blouses in your closet!

