



The summer is heating up and the temperatures aren’t the only thing sizzling this season. Woot kicked it up a notch with the sale to end all other sales. This year, in honor of the trusted Amazon partner’s birthday, so many fan favorite items are majorly marked down and we found the coolest item in this sizzling sale.

Robot vacuum cleaners are all the rage, but they also have a seriously high price tags to match. But this top-rated vacuum is majorly marked down in the Woot sale. Plus, Amazon Prime members can receive free shipping, too. Hurry, though, because this incredible sale ends at midnight!

See it: Grab the iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity (originally $350) now with prices starting at $200 at Woot! Today only! Check out all deals at Woot here!

Does anyone actually enjoy cleaning their home? It’s one of those tasks we know we have to do, but it’s not on the top of our favorite activities list. But the iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum might just make house cleaning a little bit more fun!

We’re swooning over how much of a gamechanger this robot vacuum is. This iRobot device features a three-stage cleaning system with dual multi-surface brushes for a maximum clean. Paired together, this system will pick up everything in our homes from small particles to large debris. The specially designed edge-sweeping brush uses a 27-degree angle to get in deep while the vacuum suction can clean everything from dirt, dust, hair and large debris off your floor.

This vacuum also has dirt detect technology that can recognize concentrated areas of dirt. This patented dirt detect sensor system can also automatically provide additional cleaning in those spots. The full suite intelligent sensors will continue to guide the robot over the area until all of it is removed for good. We’re loving how precise it will be — and without any extra work we need to do.

What makes this iRobot even better? It can easily move around any area or room in our homes. We can even clean while we aren’t at home using the iRobot HOME App, which lets you clean and schedule cleaning conveniently from any place at any time. We can also start the cleaning process using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant thanks to the Wi‐Fi connectivity. All we have to do is ask Alexa or the Google Assistant to begin cleaning or stop cleaning. We can also get tips and support, push notifications or real-time updates on cleaning jobs directly on our smartphones.

The best part of this entire machine? When fully charged, it can run up to 90 minutes. That’s right, an entire hour and a half thanks to the lithium ion battery. Just think of all of those rooms in our homes we can spruce up one just one charge. When it needs to be charged, this device includes a very sleek home base charging station that only requires one cord. It’s perfect when looking to permanently wave goodbye to all of those unwanted and unsightly cords.

With so much versatility, all that’s left to do is shop this sale and let the iRobot Roomba do all the work for us!

